What are the Streamy Awards?

The 12th annual Streamy Awards are set to take place on Dec. 4 and will focus on celebrating and honoring creators all across the content spectrum.

This award show is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which is a company dedicated to producing live event entertainment, and Tubefilter, which is a news website focused on the creator economy.

Screengrab via Streamy Awards on YouTube

The Streamy Awards are the “foremost recognition by which online creators and their work is celebrated” and focuses on celebrating creators across a wide variety of categories including those in front of the camera and those working behind the scenes.

Both the nominees and the winners of each category are decided “by an independent judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry.”

The 12th annual Streamy Awards features an expansive list of categories and creators nominated across these categories. All categories for the 2022 installment of this award show are as follows.

All Streamy Award categories

The Streamy Awards are divided into five different categories with over 45 awards in total across all of these categories. These categories are Overall Awards, Individual Awards, Show Awards, Subject Awards, and Craft Awards.

Overall Awards

There is a Creator of the Year award, which can be for either an individual or a group.

There is a Show of the Year award, which is for a channel, series, short form, show, or social video.

There is a Streamer of the Year award, which is for an individual or group that features live, real-time, interactive videos.

There is an International award, which is for a channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that is either produced or based outside of the United States and Canada.

There is a Short Form award, which is for a channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features mostly short-form content that is posted to TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts.

Screengrab via Streamy Awards on YouTube

Individual Awards

There is a Breakout Creator award, which is for an individual creator that is featured in a channel, series, short form, show, or social video that has not been previously nominated.

There is a Breakout Streamer award, which is for an individual streamer starring in a channel, series, short form, show, or social video that has not been previously nominated.

There is a Collaboration award, which is for a collaboration between two or more creators from different channels, series, short form, shows, or social videos.

There is a Creator for Social Good award, which honors a creator’s humanitarian efforts from the past year.

There is a Creator Product award, which is for a creator who shared an original product entirely developed, branded, and marketed by them.

There is a Crossover award, which is for a public figure who has embraced digital culture and demonstrated its practices.

There is a First Person award, which is for a channel, series, short form, show, or social video that features just one character who addresses the audience directly.

There is a Just Chatting award, which is for a channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that shares conversations and tells stories to fans about any subject.

There is a Variety Streamer award, which is for a channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that regularly shares a variety of content.

There is a VTuber award, which is for a channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that mostly utilizes a virtual avatar.

Screengrab via Streamy Awards on YouTube

Show Awards

There is a Podcast award, which is for an audio or video podcast that has an episode series format.

There is a Scripted Series award, which is for a comedic or dramatic series or show with a scripted episode format.

There is an Unscripted Series award, which is for a non-fiction or unscripted series that features vlogging, non-fiction, or reality programming in an episode format.

Subject Awards

There is an Animated award, which is for an animated channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that mostly features non-live-action components.

There is a Beauty award, which is for a beauty channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features tutorials, reviews, and how-tos related to beauty.

There is a Comedy award, which is for a comedy-centric channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video.

There is a Commentary award, which is for a commentary channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that has reactions, reviews, and video essays.

There is a Competitive Gamer award, which is for a gaming channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that has superb gameplay.

There is a Dance award, which is for a dance channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features performances and tutorials.

There is a Fashion and Style award, which is for a fashion or style channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video featuring clothing, accessories, haul videos, and how-tos.

There is a Food award, which is for a food or cuisine channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features cooking shows and how-tos.

There is a Gamer award, which is for a gaming channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features let’s play, walkthroughs, battles, and machinima.

There is a Health and Wellness award, which is for a health or wellness channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that shares nutrition, fitness, and mental health programming content.

There is a Kids and Family award, which is for a kids and family channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features children’s content.

There is a Learning and Education award, which is for a learning, education, or informative channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that includes science or educational programming, explainers, how-tos, life hacks, and tutorials.

There is a Lifestyle award, which is for a lifestyle channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that incudes daily vlogs and travel.

There is a News award, which is for a news channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features archival programs, current events, explainers, and recaps.

There is a Science and Engineering award, which is for a science and engineering channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that utilizes science and engineering to captivate and educate their audience.

There is a Sports award, which is for a sports channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features professional, alternative, and amateur sports.

There is a Technology award, which is for a technology channel, creator, series, short form, show, or social video that features tech and consumer programming, how-tos, and breakdowns.

Screengrab via Streamy Awards on YouTube

Craft Awards

There is a Cinematography award, which is for an individual who does cinematography for a channel, creator, series, show, short form, or social video.

There is an Editing award, which is for an individual who does editing for a channel, creator, series, show, short form, or social video.

There is a Visual and Special Effects award, which is for an individual who does visual and special effects for a channel, creator, series, show, short form, or social video.

There is a Writing award, which is for an individual who does writing for a channel, creator, series, show, short form, or social video.

The Streamys will air on Dec. 4, 2022 live on the official Streamy Awards YouTube channel. It will also be an in-person event for creators that takes place in Beverly Hills, California.