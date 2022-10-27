All Streamy Awards Streamer of the Year nominees

The award show dedicated to highlighting the creative online community is back for its 12th annual installment. The Streamy Awards air exclusively on YouTube and are dedicated to highlighting excellence within the online video community and recognizing outstanding achievements.

The 2022 installment of the Streamy Awards has over 45 unique award categories falling under five broader ones. Many of these awards are centered around streaming such as the VTuber award, the Breakout Streamer award, the Variety Streamer award, the Just Chatting award, and the Streamer of the Year award.

Screengrab via Streamy Awards on YouTube

There is an abundance of highly popular creators across the streaming scene. The kind of content creators share has quite a wide range too, so choosing just one streamer as the best of all for 2022 is certainly a difficult task, but those who decided the nominees managed to narrow it down to a select group of creators.

Streamer of the Year nominees for the 2022 Streamy Awards

There is a total of 10 nominees up for the Streamer of the Year Streamy Award. These individuals are as follows.

HasanAbi

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Kyedae

Ludwig

Pokimane

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc

Fans can share their opinions on who they hope wins but cannot vote because the winner will ultimately be decided by “an independent judging body of creators, executives, and other experts in the online video industry.”

The recipient of the Streamer of the Year award will be revealed when the Streamy Awards air on Dec. 4, 2022, on YouTube. Creators will be attending the event in person in Beverly Hills, California.