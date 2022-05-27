Gaules had the most-watched Twitch channel of the PGL Antwerp Major

Brazilian streamer Gaules saw immense success during his broadcasts of the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major on his Twitch channel. The 38-year-old accumulated 18.37 million hours watched throughout the competition, which gives him the No. 1 broadcast of the last Major, according to EsportsCharts.

Gaules surpassed the official English broadcast provided by PGL by far, even when combined. The A stream of PGL accrued 14.61 million hours watched, while the B stream had 3.13 million. Other popular broadcasts were the one from CS:GO‘s Steam client (6.64 million) and the official Russian broadcast (5.8 million).

EsportsCharts separated the official broadcasts such as PGL and Gaules from the ones made by community streamers. The Argentinian streamer Goncho topped that leaderboard with 870,000 hours watched.

This is not the only record that Gaules set during the course of the PGL Antwerp Major. His stream peaked at 707,600 people when Imperial, the most popular CS:GO team in Brazil, was playing against Cloud9 to avoid elimination. He now owns the record for Portuguese-language streams of all time, having surpassed previous records set by popular Brazilian content creators Felipe Neto and Casimiro.

Gaules revealed during the Major playoffs that he surpassed 100,000 subscribers on Twitch. He joined the likes of Ludwig, Ninja, Ironmouse, Critical Role, Casimiro, RanbooLive, xQc, and Shroud, according to data compiled by TwitchTracker.

The former coach and professional player began streaming on Twitch in early 2018 and has quickly become one of the most popular streamers in Brazil. He won the Brazilian esports award (Prêmio eSports Brasil) for best streamer back-to-back in 2020 and 2021.