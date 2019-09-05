A viewer’s guide to every Throne of Eldraine spoiler release

Sticking to what’s worked for Wizards of the Coast, the Throne of Eldraine spoilers are being released by players and content creators within the Magic: The Gathering community over the next two weeks.
Various organizations and MTG content creators will release Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers from Sept. 6 to 19. WotC didn’t mention the times at which the content from ELD will be revealed, but each name has a link to a social media website.
As the ELD cards are spoiled, we’ll take down the social media links, add the name of the card, and a link (if needed) to an explanation of it. So check back here to stay up-to-date on every Throne of Eldraine spoiler dropping in the month of September.
Friday, Sept 6
Monday, Sept. 9
- Amaz
- Andrea Mengucci
- Day9
- Formação Fireball
- Brian Kibler
- Lords of Limited
- Making Magic – DailyMTG
- Martin Jůza
- Masters of Modern
- NOT A WOLF
- Star City Games
Tuesday, Sept. 10
- @mtgjp
- CNEWS
- DailyMTG
- GabySpartz
- GameSpotUK
- Jean-Emmanuel Depraz
- LSV
- Márcio Carvalho
- NGA
- noxiouslive
- Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa
- Piotr Glogowski
- Reid Duke
- Surprise Buy-a-Box Reveal
- @wizards_magic
- VG Time
Wednesday, Sept. 11
- Ben Stark
- DailyMTG
- Fazendo Nerdice
- Giga.de
- GLHF
- heise.de
- Javier Dominguez
- Jessica Estephan
- Luis Salvatto
- MPNumbers
- Sjow
- The Mana Leek
- Zopilote Garcia
Thursday, Sept. 12
Friday, Sept. 13
- Allie Strasza
- Brad Nelson
- café.daum
- Commanderin’
- Commander’s Brew
- DailyMTG
- John Rolf
- Limited Resources
- Matt Nass
- mtg.anoad.com
- MTGGoldfish
- PCGamesN (Network-N)
- Tencent
- The Command Zone
- Vandal SP
Saturday, Sept. 14
Sunday, Sept. 15
Monday, Sept. 16
- Brian Braun-Duin
- Carlos Romão
- DeejayKnight
- IGN Spain
- LadeeDanger
- Making Magic – DailyMTG
- Malditos Nerds
- Millennium
- Nizzahon Magic
- Rei Sato
- ZiggyD
Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Amanda Yao
- ashlizzlle
- Brainstorm Brewery
- DailyMTG
- Eric Froehlich
- ESPN Brazil
- hareruyamtg.com
- Stopgame.ru
- r/magicTCG
- Tolarian Community College
Wednesday, Sept. 18
- AliasV
- r/MagicArena
- bigmagic.net
- CoolStuff Inc.
- Cozinha dos Tronos
- DailyMTG
- Face to Face Games
- Magic Mics
- Multiplayer.it
- Team TCS
- William Jensen
Thursday, Sept. 19
- Adventure Club
- RiotPixels
- DailyMTG
- Davinnistrad
- GameLegends.it
- LadyLavinias
- Magic: The Gathering LATAM
- Fishin: A Merfolk Podcast
- Pionnel
- Top level Podcast
- Trader-online.de
- Vorthos Cast
- Voxy
Magic’s Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 via tabletop and Sept. 26 via MTG Arena and MTGO. Pre-release for the MTG set will take place from Sept. 27 to 29.