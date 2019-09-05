A viewer’s guide to every Throne of Eldraine spoiler release

Sticking to what’s worked for Wizards of the Coast, the Throne of Eldraine spoilers are being released by players and content creators within the Magic: The Gathering community over the next two weeks.

Various organizations and MTG content creators will release Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers from Sept. 6 to 19. WotC didn’t mention the times at which the content from ELD will be revealed, but each name has a link to a social media website.

As the ELD cards are spoiled, we’ll take down the social media links, add the name of the card, and a link (if needed) to an explanation of it. So check back here to stay up-to-date on every Throne of Eldraine spoiler dropping in the month of September.

Magic’s Throne of Eldraine set releases on Oct. 4 via tabletop and Sept. 26 via MTG Arena and MTGO. Pre-release for the MTG set will take place from Sept. 27 to 29.