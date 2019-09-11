All hail the Throne of Eldraine Archon

White Weenie token decks in Magic: The Gathering have found a savior in the newest Throne of Eldraine spoiler, Harmonious Archon.

The big creatures continue to appear on day three of Throne of Eldraine (ELD) spoilers with Harmonious Archon, a 4/5 flying creature who gives all other non-Archon creatures power and toughness of three.

Image via Wizards of the Coast Magic: The Gathering

Harmonious Archon stretches its hold on the battlefield upon entering, creating two 1/1 human tokens who become 3/3s due to its second static ability. For White and Selesnya token decks who like to go wide with smaller, low-costing creatures and tokens, Harmonious Archon is a god.

The static ability to turn all creatures who aren’t an Archon into 3/3s affects your opponent as well, creating a board state of utter dominance since Harmonious Archon has a defense of five and an offense of four.

In Selesnya decks, pairing Harmonious Archon with Nissa, Who Shakes the World is a powerful combo. But beware of opponents who are also playing Nissa. If an opponent is overpowering you (Stompy or midrange), playing Harmonious Archon will turn those big bad creatures into 3/3s, possibly giving you more control over the battlefield.

Standard token decks benefit from Harmonious Archon, but so does ELD Limited Draft. Having control of the board state, applied by the Archon ability, is a bomb in Limited—and likely a finisher, too.

Harmonious Archon and the Throne of Eldraine set officially release on Oct. 4, but players can start building their ELD token decks earlier via MTG Arena on Sept. 26.