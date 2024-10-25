Best MTG Foundations spoilers from MagicCon Vegas 2024

Wizards of the Coast will add 350 Magic: The Gathering cards to the Standard format with its Foundations set, changing the format forever. Here are the best spoilers that dropped at MagicCon Vegas to kick off the set’s preview season.

The Foundations set in MTG is an unprecedented design choice by WotC that will forever change the Standard format and Magic as we know it. Created as an entry point for new players, cards within the set are slated to remain Standard-legal through at least 2029. Around half of the cards in Foundations are new, while the other half are staple MTG reprints. Included in the reprints are staple Planeswalkers. The Foundations set will also feature a Limited format, along with chase cards through a variety of treatments. At the time of writing, WotC does not have plans to create a second Foundations set.

Brimaz, King of Oreskos MTG Jumpstart Foundations spoiler

Popular within the Commander and Pioneer formats, Brimaz, King of Oreskos will have a significant impact on the Standard meta as a token creator. Whenever the Legendary Cat attacks or blocks, it creates a 1/1 Cat creature token.

Cost: 1WW

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Type: Legendary Creature—Cat Soldier

Keyword: Vigilance

Stats: 3/4

Ability: Whenever Brimaz, King of Oreskos attacks, create a 1/1 white Cat soldier creature token with vigilance that’s attacking.

Ability: Whenever Brimaz, King of Oreskos blocks a creature, create a 1/1 white Cat soldier creature token with vigilance that’s blocking that creature.

Hinterland Sanctifier MTG Jumpstart Foundations spoiler

Hinterland Sanctifier is a new Common within the Foundations Jumpstart set that slots into lifegain decks. The one-drop has decent stats and grants one life point whenever another creature enters the battlefield. Hinterland Sanctifier is also a Rabbit, which will matter as long as Bloomburrow is Standard legal.

Cost: W

Rarity: Common

Type: Creature—Rabbit Cleric

Stats: 1/2

Ability: Whenever another creature you control enters, you gain one life.

Tinybones, Bauble Burglar MTG Foundations spoiler

Tinybones, Bauble Burglar is a new MTG card showcasing everyone’s favorite Skeleton from Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The Legendary Rogue slots into discard decks, of which a fairly powerful build already exists within the Standard format. Sticking to his thievery ways, Tinybones, Bauble Burglar steals cards from opponents when they are exiled.

Cost: 1B

Rarity: Rare

Type: Legendary Creature—Skeleton Rogue

Stats: 1/3

Ability: Whenever an opponent discards a card, exile it from their graveyard with a Stash counter on it.

Ability: During your turn, you may play cards you don’t own with Stash counters on them from exile, and mana of any type can be spent to cast those spells.

Activated ability: Pay 3B and Tap—Each opponent discards a card. Activate only as a Sorcery.



Halana and Alena, Partners MTG Foundations spoiler

Halana and Alena, Partners were once a staple within Gruul Aggro Standard decks. The Legendary duo has First Strike and Reach while adding counters to another target creature at the beginning of the combat phase.

Cost: 2RG

Rarity: Rare

Type: Legendary Creature—Human Ranger

Keywords: First Strike and Reach

Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, put X +1/+1 counters on another target creature you control, where X is Halana and Alena’s power. That creature gains Haste until end of turn.

Lyra Dawnbringer MTG Foundations spoiler

Angels have a real chance of becoming a popular Standard deck, especially if WotC includes Giada, Font of Hope within the Foundations set. But for now, we can settle for Lyra. Lyra Dawnbringer is a top-end Angel for an Angel build, having First Strke and Lifelink while giving other Angels +1/+1 and Lifelink.

Cost: 3WW

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Type: Legendary Creature—Angel

Stats: 5/5

Keyword: Flying, First Strike, and Lifelink

Ability: Other Angels you control get +1/+1 and have Lifelink.

Mossborn Hydra MTG Foundations spoiler

Mossborn Hydra is a new Hydra within the Foundations set. The Elemental synergizes with Ramp and Landfall builds while applying pressure through Trample and scaling stats. As a three-drop, it is hard to say where it will land in Standard. But it’s a powerful card that should find a home.

Cost: 2G

Rarity: Rare

Type: Creature—Elemental Hydra

Stats: 0/0

Keyword: Trample

ETB ability: This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it

Landfall ability: Whenever a Land you control enters the battlefield, double the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature.

Zul Ashur, Lich Lord MTG Foundations spoiler

Famously known in MTG for existing through flavor text, Zul Ashur now has an official card thanks to the Foundations set. The Zombie Warlock synergizes with other Zombies, tapping to let you cast a target Zombie creature from the graveyard during that turn.

Cost: 1B

Rarity: Rare

Type: Legendary Creature—Zombie Warlock

Ward: Pay two life

Ability: Tap—You may cast target Zombie creature card from your graveyard this turn.

The MTG Foundations set is slated to release through Prerelease events that begin on Nov. 8. A digital launch will drop on Nov. 12.

