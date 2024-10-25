Forgot password
Zul Ashur clothed in purple and black walking through graveyard as zombie hands reach out through Magic in MTG Foundations set
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

Best MTG Foundations spoilers from MagicCon Vegas 2024

Get a first look at staple cards that will remain in Standard until at least 2029.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 05:30 pm

Wizards of the Coast will add 350 Magic: The Gathering cards to the Standard format with its Foundations set, changing the format forever. Here are the best spoilers that dropped at MagicCon Vegas to kick off the set’s preview season.

The Foundations set in MTG is an unprecedented design choice by WotC that will forever change the Standard format and Magic as we know it. Created as an entry point for new players, cards within the set are slated to remain Standard-legal through at least 2029. Around half of the cards in Foundations are new, while the other half are staple MTG reprints. Included in the reprints are staple Planeswalkers. The Foundations set will also feature a Limited format, along with chase cards through a variety of treatments. At the time of writing, WotC does not have plans to create a second Foundations set.

Brimaz, King of Oreskos MTG Jumpstart Foundations spoiler

Popular within the Commander and Pioneer formats, Brimaz, King of Oreskos will have a significant impact on the Standard meta as a token creator. Whenever the Legendary Cat attacks or blocks, it creates a 1/1 Cat creature token.

A Cat soldier in Blue and gold holding a gold sword in one hand and a blue and gold shield in the other crossing Plains in MTG Foundations Jumpstart setCost: 1WW
Rarity: Mythic Rare
Type: Legendary Creature—Cat Soldier
Keyword: Vigilance
Stats: 3/4
Ability: Whenever Brimaz, King of Oreskos attacks, create a 1/1 white Cat soldier creature token with vigilance that’s attacking.
Ability: Whenever Brimaz, King of Oreskos blocks a creature, create a 1/1 white Cat soldier creature token with vigilance that’s blocking that creature.

Hinterland Sanctifier MTG Jumpstart Foundations spoiler

Hinterland Sanctifier is a new Common within the Foundations Jumpstart set that slots into lifegain decks. The one-drop has decent stats and grants one life point whenever another creature enters the battlefield. Hinterland Sanctifier is also a Rabbit, which will matter as long as Bloomburrow is Standard legal.

A Rabbit Cleric casting magic with stick in forest surrounded by palm trees in MTG Foundations Jumpstart setCost: W
Rarity: Common
Type: Creature—Rabbit Cleric
Stats: 1/2
Ability: Whenever another creature you control enters, you gain one life.

Tinybones, Bauble Burglar MTG Foundations spoiler

Tinybones, Bauble Burglar is a new MTG card showcasing everyone’s favorite Skeleton from Outlaws of Thunder Junction. The Legendary Rogue slots into discard decks, of which a fairly powerful build already exists within the Standard format. Sticking to his thievery ways, Tinybones, Bauble Burglar steals cards from opponents when they are exiled.

Tinybones in brown vest and blue hoodie sneaking around corner with weapons and loot stashed through MTG Foundations setCost: 1B
Rarity: Rare
Type: Legendary Creature—Skeleton Rogue
Stats: 1/3
Ability: Whenever an opponent discards a card, exile it from their graveyard with a Stash counter on it.
Ability: During your turn, you may play cards you don’t own with Stash counters on them from exile, and mana of any type can be spent to cast those spells.
Activated ability: Pay 3B and Tap—Each opponent discards a card. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Halana and Alena, Partners MTG Foundations spoiler

Halana and Alena, Partners were once a staple within Gruul Aggro Standard decks. The Legendary duo has First Strike and Reach while adding counters to another target creature at the beginning of the combat phase.

Halan and Alena standing back to back with one holding bow and arrow and the other a sword through MTG Foundations setCost: 2RG
Rarity: Rare
Type: Legendary Creature—Human Ranger
Keywords: First Strike and Reach
Ability: At the beginning of combat on your turn, put X +1/+1 counters on another target creature you control, where X is Halana and Alena’s power. That creature gains Haste until end of turn.

Lyra Dawnbringer MTG Foundations spoiler

Angels have a real chance of becoming a popular Standard deck, especially if WotC includes Giada, Font of Hope within the Foundations set. But for now, we can settle for Lyra. Lyra Dawnbringer is a top-end Angel for an Angel build, having First Strke and Lifelink while giving other Angels +1/+1 and Lifelink.

Lyra in rainbow armor with a magical rainbow spear and shield with angel wings through MTG Foundations setCost: 3WW
Rarity: Mythic Rare
Type: Legendary Creature—Angel
Stats: 5/5
Keyword: Flying, First Strike, and Lifelink
Ability: Other Angels you control get +1/+1 and have Lifelink.

Mossborn Hydra MTG Foundations spoiler

Mossborn Hydra is a new Hydra within the Foundations set. The Elemental synergizes with Ramp and Landfall builds while applying pressure through Trample and scaling stats. As a three-drop, it is hard to say where it will land in Standard. But it’s a powerful card that should find a home.

A Green Hydra with seven heads shredding enemies through MTG Foundations setCost: 2G
Rarity: Rare
Type: Creature—Elemental Hydra
Stats: 0/0
Keyword: Trample
ETB ability: This creature enters with a +1/+1 counter on it
Landfall ability: Whenever a Land you control enters the battlefield, double the number of +1/+1 counters on this creature.

Zul Ashur, Lich Lord MTG Foundations spoiler

Famously known in MTG for existing through flavor text, Zul Ashur now has an official card thanks to the Foundations set. The Zombie Warlock synergizes with other Zombies, tapping to let you cast a target Zombie creature from the graveyard during that turn.

Zul Ashur clothed in purple and black walking through graveyard as zombie hands reach out through Magic in MTG Foundations setCost: 1B
Rarity: Rare
Type: Legendary Creature—Zombie Warlock
Ward: Pay two life
Ability: Tap—You may cast target Zombie creature card from your graveyard this turn.

The MTG Foundations set is slated to release through Prerelease events that begin on Nov. 8. A digital launch will drop on Nov. 12.

