How The Vault/The Big Score MTG cards work in Outlaws of Thunder Junction

New Magic: The Gathering cards are being added to The List in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set, showcased through The Vault, also known as “The Big Score.”

A heist of epic proportions within MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction (OTJ) has unleashed magical items found in The Vault/The Big Score (BIG). Much like the rewards from a heist, these new cards require a little luck to find in booster packs. Pulling an MTG card from The Vault/The Big Score is worth it, though, and not just in the OTJ Limited format.

What are The Vault/Big Score MTG cards from OTJ?

Pull a BIG card and play it in Standard. Image via WotC

All The Vault/The Big Score Magic cards within Thunder Junction are Standard-legal to play and new to the TCG. They’re flavorfully the loot of a magical heist or, in Magic terms, Artifacts and Artifact Equipment. You can expect to find Artifacts like Sword of Wealth and Power and Torpor Orb. Creatures like Vaultborn Tyrant are also included.

All The Vault/The Big Score cards have their own set symbol separate from the main OTJ set and have a BIG code. Some even have a full art frame treatment. But not every Thunder Junction booster pack will contain a The Vault/The Big Score MTG card.

Where can I find The Vault/Big Score MTG cards in OTJ?

You can find BIG cards through The List slot in Thunder Junction. This applies to both Play and Collector boosters. All The Vault/The Big Score Magic cards are considered a subset within the main set and will share a booster pack slot with Special Guest cards on The List.

Only BIG and Special Guest cards are on The List for the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction. Regular variants are available in Play booster packs and full art treatments are in Collector boosters.

All MTG The Vault/Big Score cards we know so far in OTJ

Sword of Wealth and Power. Image via WotC Vaultborn Tyrant. Image via WotC

Leading up to the official start of OTJ spoiler season, only a few BIG cards have been revealed at time of writing. As Thunder Junction spoilers continue to drop leading up to Prerelease events and the MTG set’s digital launch, new cards will be added here. Many of The Big Score cards synergize with Artifacts. And all cards from BIG are Standard legal.

The Vault/The Big Score MTG Card Sword of Wealth and Power Type Sword of Wealth and Power Mythic Rare Artifact Equipment Torpor Orb Mythic Rare Artifact Vaultborn Tyrant Mythic Rare Creature Dinosaur Oltec Matterweaver Mythic Rare Human Artificer Transmutation Font Mythic Rare Artifact

