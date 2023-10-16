MTG Play boosters rework The List for the better

Big changes are coming to Magic: The Gathering The List cards through Play booster packs, according to Wizards of the Coast on Oct. 16, which will launch with the set release of Murders at Karlov Manor.

The List was created as a slot in Set booster packs, featuring up to 300 random MTG reprints. Cards on The List were legal to play in their respective formats, tapping more into nostalgia, rather than playability. Starting with the launch of Murders at Karlov Manor, The List will get reduced in size and cards will be legal to play in Limited formats like Draft and Sealed.

Much like special guest cards, which are MTG reprints that fit the flavor and themes of a Standard-legal set, The List cards in Play boosters will thematically work and synergize with the set that is getting released. The number of Magic cards on The List will get reduced to a total of 40 through Play booster packs and may include special guest cards depending on the Standard-legal set.

Play booster pack slots \ Image via WotC

One of the biggest issues with The List was getting random reprinted MTG cards that players couldn’t use. Having The List cards playable in Limited formats allows players to get some use out of the cards, while potentially adding another Rare and/or Mythic Rare to pull from a Play booster pack.

Play boosters are a combination of Draft and Set booster packs, and will become the next evolution of the booster pack through digital platforms like MTG Arena and tabletop gameplay.

Entry fees for Limited events will remain the same on Arena, and cards on The List are playable in both Draft and Sealed formats. WotC is even planning to adjust The List cards for MTG Arena so that players can use the cards in other digital formats that the digital TCG offers.

Players can check out The List cards through Play boosters with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor, which is expected to drop in early 2024.

