MTG just revealed every upcoming set through 2026—and huge crossovers are in store

Wizards of the Coast dropped over 20 Magic: The Gathering sets on Aug. 5 during GenCon that are scheduled to launch between 2023 and 2026, which include major IP Universes Beyond crossovers, Remastered sets, Commander Precons, and Standard-legal sets.

Celebrating 30 years of Magic: The Gathering at GenCon, WotC surprised fans and players with every upcoming set through the year 2026. Players will get to experience popular set blocks from the past through sets like Ravnica and Innistrad Remastered, while Modern players can rejoice over a third Modern Horizon set. Also included were multiple IP crossovers that tap into franchises like Jurassic World, Final Fantasy, and Assassin’s Creed.

In addition to the major MTG set news, a new Secret Lair was also announced. Releasing on Aug. 10 at 11am CT for a limited time is a Secret Lair Commander deck called Angels: They’re Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings. The Commander deck includes a mechanically unique card, according to WotC, that was only seen in the 2001 Magic: The Gathering video game. All cards have foil treatments and feature new art, priced at $149.99.

Now for something coming out NEXT WEEK, check out this AMAZING Secret Lair Commander Deck:

Angels—they’re just like us, but cooler and with wings.#CommanderAngels pic.twitter.com/YGtb0GOIdM — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) August 5, 2023

From Standard-legal to Remastered and Universes Beyond sets, here is every Magic: The Gathering set scheduled to release from Sept. 2023 to 2026, per WotC.

Every MTG set release for 2023

The 2023-2024 Magic Pro season begins with the launch of Wilds of Eldraine, followed by Lost Caverns of Ixalan. And Commander players are getting four preconstructed decks through the Universes Beyond Doctor Who set.

Wilds of Eldraine

Image via WotC

Wilds of Eldraine is the first MTG Standard-legal set for the 2023-2024 season, and it’s the first set to drop into the new Standard rotation going forward. A “First Look” at the upcoming Magic set took place at MagicCon Barcelona, announcing unique anime art cards and featuring a Planeswalker who didn’t lose their Spark.

The MTG Wilds of Eldraine set is scheduled to have a digital launch on Sept. 5 and a global release on Sept. 8. Prerelease events start on Sept. 1.

Doctor Who

Image via WotC

Showcasing Commander Precon decks and collector boosters full of alternative art and chase cards for the Universes Beyond set is Doctor Who. Multiple Doctor Who spoilers dropped during MagicCon Barcelona, and during ComicCon. The Doctor Who Commander set will include Collector booster packs in conjunction with the four Commander Precon decks, featuring chase cards, alt-art, and frame variants.

The MTG Doctor Who Commander set is scheduled to release on Oc.t 13.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan

Image via WotC

Lost Caverns of Ixalan is the final Standard-legal MTG set released in 2023. The set features Gods mixed with dinosaurs and a well-known Planeswalker who did lose their Spark following the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion.

Image via WotC

Included within the Lost Cavers on Ixalan as booster inserts, much like Transformers were included in The Brothers’ War, are Universe Beyond cards showcasing the Jurassic World Franchise. All Jurassic World cards are legal to play in Eternal formats like Commander, Vintage, Legacy, and Pauper. Fans can get their hands on these unique cards within the Lost Caverns of Ixalan set launches globally during the month of November.

Every MTG set release for 2024

Image via WotC

A total of nine Magic sets are scheduled to launch during 2024, including a standalone game.

Ravnica Remastered

Image via WotC

Remastered sets are a favorite among collectors and long-time players, with WotC returning the plane of Ravnica through Ravnica Remastered during the first quarter of 2024.

Image via WotC

The first MTG set to feature the Ravnica plane dropped in 2005. And the Ravnica Remastered set is slated to include cards from each Ravnica block, which will release during the first quarter of 2024.

Murders at Karlov Manor

Image via WotC

Featuring a murder mystery theme is the Murders at Karlov Manor MTG set. The set showcases a top-down design and will release during the first quarter of 2024.

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Ravnica: Clue Edition

Image via WotC

Tapping into the murder mystery themes from Murders at Karlov Manor and a return to the plane of Ravnica through the Remastered release is a standalone game called Ravnica: Clue Edition. Fans can enjoy the unique MTG set when it drops sometime during the first quarter of 2024.

Fallout

Image via Bethesda

In collaboration with Bethesda Softworks and WotC, players can enjoy Fallout through themed Commander preconstructed decks, much like the Warhammer 40,000 and Doctor Who Commander decks. The Commander Precon decks showcasing Fallout raiders, mutants, and monsters are slated to release in March 2024.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Image via WotC Image via WotC

The Outlaws of Thunder Junction set will introduce a new plane to the MTG Multiverse. Packed with villains and having a Western genre theme, the Outlaws of Thunder Junction is slated to release sometime during the second quarter of 2024.

Assassin’s Creed

Image via WotC

Much like The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, the Assassin’s Creed release is a Modern-legal MTG set. The set will showcase characters and themes from all the games, along with new mechanics and Magic reprints that have new art. Fans can expect the Assassin’s Creed Modern-legal set to drop sometime during July 2024.

Modern Horizon’s 3

Image via WotC Image via WotC

Modern MTG players are in for a treat with the third Modern Horizon set that is slated to launch during the third quarter of 2024. Cards players can expect to get included in the set are popular reprints, double-faced cards, and Planeswalkers.

Bloomburrow

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

Bloomburrow is another new MTG plane getting introduced during the third quarter of 2024. Instead of showcasing humans, though, the set focuses on animals that band together for an important quest. The Bloomburrow set is likely the first Standard set of the 2024-2025 season and will have a Standard rotation taking place with its launch.

Duskmourne: House of Horror

Image via WotC Image via WotC Image via WotC

The final MTG set of the 2024 year is Duskmourne: House of Horror. The set has 1980s horror vibes, according to WotC, and takes place in a haunted mansion. Fans can expect Duskmourne: House of Horror to release during the fourth quarter of 2024, likely sometime in Nov.

Every MTG set release for 2025

Only two official set names have been revealed at the time of writing that are launching during 2025. The other sets all have code names for now. No specific quarterly release dates were announced for the codenamed sets.

Innistrad Remastered

Players will return to the plane of Innistrad in 2025 through Innistrad Remasted.

Final Fantasy

There’s not long to wait now | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Much like Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the Final Fantasy Magic set is a tentpole set (one of the six major sets released each year). The set will also be legal to play on MTG Arena. Incorporated into the Universes Beyond set is every major Final Fantasy game, from the first to FFXVI.

Codename “Tennis”

Scheduled to release during the first quarter of 2025 is an MTG set that taps into the racing genre, codenamed “Tennis” for now. The set will include three Multiverse planes as a “death race” is showcased.

Codename “Ultimate”

The codename “Ultimate” set is slated to feature dragons on the MTG plane of Takir.

Codename “Volleyball”

Featuring a science fiction space opera theme is the codenamed “Volleyball” MTG set.

Codename “Wrestiling”

The codenamed “Wrestling” set will return players to the plane of Lorwyn, featuring faeries, elves, kithkin, and more.

Every MTG set release for 2026

Much like the codenamed sets for 2005, no quarterly dates have been revealed at the time of writing for codenamed sets launching during 2026. Only two sets have been announced so far.

Codename ” Yachting”

Players will return to the plane of Strixhaven through the codenamed “Yachting” MTG set.

Codename ” Ziplining”

The Codenamed Ziplining” set wraps up the story arc that began with Wilds of Eldraine. Its conclusion was compared to the War of the Spark conclusion, according to WotC.

