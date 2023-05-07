MTG Standard rotation is changing forever with Wilds of Eldraine launch

Standard in MTG will never be the same.

Wizards of the Coast will attempt to drive Magic: The Gathering players back to the Standard format outside of MTG Arena through a major change to the format’s rotation on Sept. 8.

The MTG Standard format was at one time the premier format of the trading card game. Keeping up with the format is difficult for many players, though, with at least four Magic sets rotating out every two years.

“It concerns us when tabletop Standard gets left behind despite Magic‘s tremendous growth, said game designer Aaron Forsythe. “Time and time again, we’ve heard from players and local store owners that they believe a healthy, well-liked, well-attended Standard is still incredibly important to their experience and their success.”

In an attempt to revive the format competitively and casually, since the casual format Commander is the most popular overall format, WotC will change the rules to Standard rotation starting with the release of Wilds of Eldraine on Sept. 8.

The change to MTG Standard rotation will remove any sets from rotating out on Sept. 8. Sets will begin rotating out starting in 2024, with Innistrad: Crimson Vow, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, and Streets of New Capenna leaving the Standard format.

By increasing the number of Magic sets in the Standard format, WotC hopes to adjust the format in three key ways.

Give Standard cards longevity

Allow development of mechanics and archetypes within the meta

Create a less Midrange type of Standard meta through design changes

Giving players an extra year to play with cards in the Standard format is a win for tabletop competitors. And it’ll be interesting to see how the MTG design teams adapt to the change.

The MTG Standard rotation will officially change on Sept. 8 with the release of Wilds of Eldraine. No sets will rotate out of the format until 2024.