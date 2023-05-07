When does MTG Doctor Who release?

Travel through time with all the Doctors and villains from the Doctor Who series.

Following the success of Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000, Wizards of the Coast has designed four Commander Magic: The Gathering decks for the infamous Doctor Who television series in the ultimate IP crossover.

Over 200 new Magic cards are getting put into the Universes Beyond Doctor Who Commander Precon decks and collector booster packs. The set is legal to play in Eternal formats and is packed with flavor—from The Tardis as the set symbol to the return of Planechase cards. Collector booster boxes and packs are slated to release with the Doctor Who Commander Precon decks, featuring a wide variety of card styles and foil variations.

When can I purchase MTG Doctor Who?

Players will have to wait until the heat of summer to get a “first look” at the set and fall for Doctor Who spoilers and the set’s launch.

Here are the Doctor Who release dates so far, according to WotC.

First look at Pro Tour and MagicCon Barcelona: July 28

Doctor Who spoilers: Oct. 3

Official Doctor Who launch: Oct. 13

What is in Doctor Who Precon decks and booster packs?

Each Doctor Who Precon Commander deck contains at least 50 new Magic cards. Also included in the preconstructed decks are Planechase cards. Players can have up to two commanders on the battlefield at one time due to a new mechanic within the Universe Beyond set called Doctor’s Companion.

Three of the four Doctor Who Commander decks contain every Doctor from the television series, while the fourth Precon is packed with the best villains from the show. Sagas are also returning in a big way, telling tales of all 15 Doctors and four of the villains.

In addition to the Universe Beyond Commander Precon decks are collector boosters and Secret Lair drops. This is the first Magic set to include collector boosters with a Commander deck-only release. Cards in collector booster packs will feature alternative art and foiling.