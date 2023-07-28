MTG Doctor Who Commander spoilers hype up Universes Beyond set at MagicCon Barcelona

A panel at MagicCon Barcelona on July 28 dropped more Doctor Who spoilers for the upcoming Magic: The Gathering Commander set, showcasing a Saga creating and copying Treasure tokens, companions, and another Time Lord Rogue.

Much like the Universes Beyond Warhammer 40,000 set, the Doctor Who (WHO) Commander set contains four preconstructed decks and collector booster packs as a way to pull alternative arts and unique treatments. Over 200 new MTG cards are included in the Precons that are slated to release on Oct. 13.

All Doctor Who spoilers at MagicCon Barcelona

The Doctor Who spoilers shown at MagicCon Barcelona followed up a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing cards like Rose Tyler, River Song, Time Lord Regeneration, and more.

The Fourth Doctor and Sarah Jane Smith WHO spoilers

Commanding the Blast From the Past Doctor Who Precon Commander deck is the Fourth Doctor, along with his companion Sarah Jane Smith. The preconstructed deck was designed around the Historic MTG mechanic, according to game designer Gavin Verhey.

The Fourth Doctor

The Fourth Doctor | Image via WotC

Historic spells are Artifacts, legendaries, or Sagas. The Fourth Doctor is a solid commander that can take advantage of these spells, has a casting cost of 2GU, and solid 4/4 baseline stats. Players can also look at the top card of their library at any time through The Fourth Doctor.

Sarah Jane Smith

Sarah Jane Smith | Image via WotC

Sarah Jane Smith is the ideal companion for the Blast From the Past WHO Precon, able to Investigate once per turn whenever her controller casts a Historic spell. She can also sit in the command zone as a Doctor’s companion.

Time Lord Regeneration WHO spoiler

Time Lord Regeneration | Image via WotC

The MTG color Blue gets a one-drop Instant spell through Time Lord Regeneration. Players can use the Instant spell to find a Time Lord creature card from their library when a Time Lord you control perishes that turn.

City of Death WHO spoiler

City of Death | Image via WotC

The City of Death Saga tells the tale of multiple Mona Lisa’s getting created by creating a Treasure token during the first chapter. Then, in chapters two through six, players have the opportunity to create a token that’s a copy of a non-Saga token you control.

Rose Tyler WHO spoiler

Rose Tyler | Image via WotC

Rose is the companion to the Tenth Doctor in the Timey-Whimey Commander Precon deck. Her ability, Bad Wolf, synergizes with Time counters and the Suspend mechanic. Each Time counter on Rose Tyler pumps her 2/2 baseline stats by +1/+1.

The Face of Boe WHO spoiler

The Face of Boe | Image via WotC

As one of the oldest creatures in the known Doctor Who universe, The Face of Boe is essentially a 0/4 Wall creature that can tap to cast a spell with Suspend from hand. Players pay the Suspend cost instead of the spell’s mana cost.

River Song WHO spoiler

River Song | Image via WotC

Known as a time traveler herself, River Song has the creature type Human Time Lord Rogue. Costing 1UR to cast, the 2/2 legendary draws cards from the bottom of your library and not the top like normal. River Song also punishes opponents who Scry, Surveil, and search their library for cards.

Players can tap into all the new MTG Doctor Who cards when the set releases on Oct. 13.

