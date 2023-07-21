All MTG Doctor Who spoilers from San Diego Comic-Con

New Magic: The Gathering cards from the Universes Beyond upcoming Doctor Who Commander set dropped on July 20 at San Diego Comic-Con, featuring The Tenth Doctor, the TARDIS, and Planechase cards.

Legal to play in Eternal formats like Commander, Legacy, and Pauper, the Universe Beyond set Doctor Who is slated to release on Oct. 13. Dropping on the heals of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth and Commander Masters, the Doctor Who (WHO) set features four Commander preconstructed decks and collector boosters that contain alternate art, special foiling, and alternative frames.

Every MTG Doctor Who spoiler from SDCC

Multiple MTG Doctor Who spoilers were shown at SDCC by game designers Gavin Verhey and Mark Rosewater that included an alternate art for The Tenth Doctor and the TARDIS.

MTG Doctor Who Planechase spoilers

Bad Wolf Bay | Image via WotC The Doctor’s Tomb | Image via WotC Fixed Point in Time | Image via WotC TARDIS Bay | Image via WotC

Planechase decks were added to the Doctor Who Commander Precon decks to tap into the flavor of the popular television series. Players can time travel through space and reap rewards from various worlds the Doctor has traveled to throughout the years.

The Tenth Doctor WHO spoiler

The Tenth Doctor Showcase | Image via WotC The Tenth Doctor | Image via WotC

The Tenth Doctor is from the Timey-Wimey Doctor Who Precon, a three-color preconstructed Commander deck. Costing 3UR to cast, the legendary Time Lord Doctor has an ability that uses Time Counters and a mana sink that can have him Time Travel three times.

TARDIS WHO spoiler

TARDIS Showcase | Image via WotC TARDIS | Image via WotC

Players can travel the way they want with the TARDIS, a two-drop colorless Artifact Vehicle with Flying. It only costs two to Crew the TARDIS with its 2/4 baseline stats. And whenever the Vehicle attacks, and you control a Time Lord, the next spell during that turn has Cascade and you can Planeswalk.

The Parting of the Ways WHO spoiler

The Parting of the Ways | Image via WotC

Sagas are a great way to tell stories and represent important moments throughout time, as does The Parting of the Ways saga revealed at SDCC.

Exterminate! WHO spoiler

Exterminate! | Image via WotC

The MTG mechanic Replicate returns with the Doctor Who Commander set, featured on the Exterminate! card.

Token WHO spoilers

Clue token | Image via WotC Dalek token | Image via WotC Food token | Image via WotC Alien Inseect token | Image via WotC

Food tokens return through the WHO set, along with Clue. New tokens that were shown at SDCC included an alien insect and the Dalek.

More MTG Doctor Who Commander spoilers will drop through a “first look” of the set at MagicCon Barcelona on July 28 and from spoiler season that starts on Oct. 3.

