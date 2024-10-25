All MTG Planeswalkers in Foundations set so far

Planeswalkers within Magic: The Gathering took a huge hit during the Phyrexian Multiverse war, with many losing their Spark. Wizards of the Coast is bringing the beloved characters back to the Standard format through the Foundations set. Here are the Planeswalkers we know about so far.

There was a time when Planeswalkers were highly sought after and Superfriends decks were a staple within the Standard format. Planeswalker popularity hit an all-time high through War of the Spark (WAR), with many in the MTG community complaining that WotC designed too many. But as the dust settled and the Phyrexian war removed the Sparks from many beloved Planeswalkers, a shift in Planeswalker priority began to return.

Staple Planeswalkers are returning to the Standard format through Foundations. Image via WotC

Many players enjoyed the passive abilities on Planeswalkers introduced in WAR. In September, game designer Mark Rosewater admitted that WotC was planning to reduce Legendary creatures, leaving design space for potentially more Planeswalkers once again. Ironically, the WAR set that contained too many Planeswalkers was also the set where WotC removed MSRP pricing. With the launch of Foundations, MSRP pricing and Planeswalkers will return to MTG.

Here are the MTG Planeswalkers returning to Standard through Foundations that we know of so far.

Liliana, Dreadhorde General MTG Foundations Planeswalker

Printed in WAR and Ravnica Remastered, Liliana, Dreadhorde General is a powerful Mono-Black Planeswalker that should impact the Standard format. The Legendary Planeswalker brings Zombie support to Standard while also slotting into Aristocrat-themed builds.

Cost: 4BB

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Type: Legendary Planeswalker—Liliana

Starting Loyalty: Six

Passive ability: Whenever a creature you control dies, draw a card

Plus-one Loyalty: Create a 2/2 Black Zombie creature token

Minus-four Loyalty: Each player sacrifices two creatures of their choice

Minus-nine Loyalty: Each opponent chooses a permanent they control of each permanent type and sacrifices the rest. Expect to see Liliana, Dreadhorde General within the new Foundations era Standard meta. Image via WotC

The Mono-Black Planeswalker is popular within the Commander format, fetching a price of around $15 on the secondary market.

Ajani, Caller of the Pride MTG Foundations Planeswalker

Go-wide and token decks are already popular in Standard thanks to the Bloomburrow and Duskmourn: House of Horrors sets. Ajani, Caller of Pride was first printed in 2013. The MTG Planeswalker sees some play in Commander, but should have a huge impact on Standard with the Foundations set.

Cost: 1WW

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Type: Legendary Planeswalker—Ajani

Starting Loyalty: Four

Plus-one Loyalty: Put a +1/+1 counter on up to one target creature

Minus-three Loyalty: Target creature gains Flying and Double Strike until end of turn

Minus-eight Loyalty: Create X 2/2 White Cat creature tokens, where X is your life total Creature decks have a solid Planeswalker weapon through Foundations. Image via WotC

Aggressive creature decks may want to consider adding a couple of copies of Ajani, Caller of the Pride. His minus-three can end games while the plus-one Loyalty powers up creatures on the battlefield. And in a lifegain deck, the Planeswalker’s ultimate will end games.

Vivien Reid MTG Foundations Planeswalker

Printed in Core Set 2019, Vivien Reid is a staple Planeswalker that’s never been a popular MTG card. Her mana cost is slightly high, especially when compared to cards printed within the last few years, and her plus-one Loyalty often is a waste on turn five, as it’s possible to whiff. Despite the Planeswalker’s downfalls, though, it is plausible that the Mono-Green Vivien Reid will find a home in Standard going forward.

Cost: 3GG

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Type: Legendary Planeswalker—Viven

Starting Loyalty: Five

Plus-one Loyalty: Look at the top four cards of your library. You may reveal a creature or land card from among them and put it into your hand. Put the rest on the bottom of your library in any order.

Minus-three Loyalty: Destroy target Artifact, Enchantment, or creature with Flying.

Minus-eight Loyalty: You get an Emblem with “creatures you control get +2/+2 and have Vigilance, Trample, and Indestructible Can Viven Reid impact Standard? Image via WotC

The one bonus Viven Reid has as a Planeswalker card is her ultimate. Once the Emblem is created, it’s essentially game over unless your opponent wipes the board. Hitting the ultimate takes at least three turns, which in Standard is sadly three turns too late, considering Vivien Reid is a five-cost. But with Ramp and Proliferate, Viven Reid may become a serious threat in MTG Standard going forward.

Foundations spoilers are still dropping at the time of writing. All other MTG Planeswalkers in the set will get added upon them officially being revealed.

