All MTG planeswalkers who lost their Spark

Wizards of the Coast has shifted Magic: The Gathering power levels through the Desparking of at least 10 planeswalkers within the March of the Machine: Aftermath set that drops, with more slated to drop in future sets.

Nothing is permanent within the Magic Multiverse. What has been done can be undone. Planeswalkers losing their Spark isn’t a new concept within MTG. Ob Nixilis, one of the Desparked planeswalkers in March of the Machine: Aftermath (MAT), has lost his Spark before. Nicol Bolas lost his Spark following the events of WAR. And Karn had willingly given up his Spark, only to regain it through Venser giving his Spark to Karn.

How does MTG Planeswalker Spark work?

A Spark in the MTG Multiverse is a magical power that randomly appears in species, typically at a point before death, or during an intense and traumatic event. The Spark links to that species’ soul and allows the user to access mana (magic) from multiple planes within the Multiverse.

Losing one’s Spark cuts off mana access from other planes while also preventing the planeswalker to travel freely across the MTG Multiverse. Sparks can get removed and/or willingly given up. The effect of the Phyrexian war, as featured in MAT, is the first time in Magic’s history that a large number of planeswalkers have unwillingly lost their Spark.

Related: MTG March of the Machine: Aftermath cards worth money

Lost Planeswalker Sparks, March of the Machine: Aftermath

For planeswalkers like Karn and Ob Nixilis, losing their Spark didn’t lead to the end of the Magic Multiverse. But things have changed following the events of MAT, due to a design choice by WotC. The Phyrexian war has permanently altered the Multiverse, causing many planeswalkers to lose their Spark.

Within the MAT set, a mini-set following the release of MOM, a total of 10 Desparked planeswalkers are featured:

Calix, Guided by Fate

Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep

Narset, Enlightened Exile

Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin

Samut, Vizier of Naktamun

Sarkhan, Soul Aflame

Tyvar the Bellicose

Nissa, Resurgent Animist

Nahiri, Forged in Fury

Karn, Legacy Reforged

The 10 planeswalkers turned legendary creatures in MAT aren’t the only ones that were affected by the events of the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion. Other planeswalkers who have lost their Spark are expected to show up in future Magic sets.

All MTG planeswalkers who are printed after the MAT set without a Spark will get added upon a previewed release.