Legendary MTG wizards Will and Rowan tap into Rakdos and Azorius in Wilds of Eldraine

A return to the plane of Eldraine in Magic: The Gathering will showcase former planeswalkers Will and Rowan Kenrith as Legendary creatures within the Wilds of Eldraine set, with spoilers during the Aug. 15 preview stream highlighting a second mana color that has been added to each.

Twins Rowan and Will Kenneth emerged from the Phyrexian Multiverse war alive but without their planeswalker spark. The removal of their spark has shifted the twins into Legendary creatures while adding a second color to their mana. Both Will and Rowan are the faces of the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set, however, their cards appear mediocre for the Standard format.

Rowan and Will Kenrith Wilds of Eldraine spoilers

Much like the planeswalker card the twins shared during Throne of Eldraine, The Royal Scions, the two Legendary creatures share their stats and ability within their respective colors of Red and Blue. But they’ve also added Black and White, with their new mana getting showcased through Rowan, Scion of War and Will, Scion of Peace.

Rowan, Scion of War

Rowan, Scion of War | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 1BR

: 1BR Type : Legendary Creature—Human Wizard

: Legendary Creature—Human Wizard Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 4/2

: 4/2 Keyword : Menace

: Menace Ability: Tap—Spells you cast this turn that are Black and/or Red cost “X” less to cast, where “X” is the amount of life you lost this turn. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Menace on a 4/2 means it’s unlikely Rowan, Scion of War will survive an attack unless she was ramped out before turn three. But Rowan’s spell slots into Rakdos Drain and Gain and Sacrifice-themed builds. Costing three mana to cast may hurt Rowan, Scion of War’s playability, though.

Will, Scion of Peace

Will, Scion of Peace | Image via WotC

Casting cost : 1WU

: 1WU Type : Legendary Creature—Human Wizard

: Legendary Creature—Human Wizard Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 2/4

: 2/4 Keyword : Vigilance

: Vigilance Ability: Tap—Spells you cast this turn that are White and/or Blue cost “X” less to cast, where “X” is the amount of life you gained this turn. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Rowan adapted the keyword Menace through the color Black while Will gained Vigilance from the color White. The added keyword of Vigilance is a solid flavor and practical fit on Will, Scion of Peace, allowing the Legendary creature to defend and attack while surviving most encounters with a toughness of four.

Will, Scion of Peace slots into Azorius Lifelink and multicast go-wide builds. His playability seems slightly higher than Rowan’s, but like his twin sister, he likely won’t have a significant impact on the Standard meta.

Players can test out the twins Rowan and Will at WOE prerelease events that start on Sept. 1, followed by the digital launch of WOE on Sept. 5.

About the author