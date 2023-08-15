MTG Wilds of Eldraine exclusive spoiler Farsight Ritual bargains for card advantage

Card advantage in Magic: The Gathering Blue has a new Instant spell called Farsight Ritual, a Wilds of Eldraine exclusive reveal through Dot Esports on Aug. 15 that uses the new Bargain mechanic.

Official Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) spoilers began on Aug. 15, showcasing a new MTG mechanic called Bargain. The mechanic is similar to Kicker in that players can upgrade the spell, but instead of using mana, players must sacrifice an Artifact, Enchantment, or token when the spell is cast to trigger Bargain. Farsight Ritual is a Wilds of Eldraine Instant speed Blue spell where triggering this Bargain mechanic allows players to look at up to eight cards off the top of the library and put two into their hand.

Farsight Ritual exclusive WOE spoiler reveal

Farsight Ritual borderless | Image via WotC Farsight Ritual normal frame | Image via WotC

The WOE set is packed with Food tokens, which are also Artifacts, along with Enchantments, potentially making it easy for players to trigger the Bargain cost upon playing Farsight Ritual.

Casting cost : 2UU

: 2UU Type : Instant

: Instant Rarity : Rare

: Rare Bargain mechanic : You may sacrifice an Artifact, Enchantment, or token as you cast this spell

: You may sacrifice an Artifact, Enchantment, or token as you cast this spell Ability: Look at the top four cards of your library. If this spell was Bargained, look at the top eight cards of your library instead. Put two of them into your hand and the rest on the bottom of your library in a random order.

Farsight Ritual is an alternative Memory Deluge without the Flashback option. But the Blue Instant from WOE can look at up to eight cards through Bargain, whereas the most players could look at off the top of the library with Memory Deluge was either four or seven.

Memory Deluge was extremely popular within multiple MTG formats through the release of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and it’s possible that players may want to use Farsight Ritual instead, depending on the build.

Players can test out the worth of Farsight Ritual when Wilds of Eldraine drops into local game stores on Sept. 1 for prerelease events or through the digital launch that takes place on Sept. 5.

