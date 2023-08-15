All MTG Wilds of Eldraine mechanics, explained

Wizards of the Coast returned to the Multiverse plane Eldraine through Wilds of Eldraine, featuring three new Magic: The Gathering mechanics and several returning ones as well.

Fairy tales and enchanted creatures are the main themes within the Wilds of Eldraine (WOE) set. A return to the magical plane after the events of the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion showcases several new mechanics players can tap into through Limited and Standard gameplay. The set also features two Commander Precon decks and a bonus sheet for Limited Draft and Sealed with unique borderless anime art variants.

All new MTG Wilds of Eldraine mechanics

There are three new MTG mechanics featured in the WOE set: Roles, Bargain, and Celebration.

Roles mechanic

Living Lectern | Image via WotC Embereth Veteran | Image via WotC Faunsbane Troll | Image via WotC

Roles within the WOE set are Enchant creature Aura tokens. There are six total Roles within the main set and additional ones potentially found in the Commander Precon decks, according to WotC.

Cursed Role : Enchanted creature is a 1/1

: Enchanted creature is a 1/1 Monster Role : Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has Trample

: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has Trample Sorcerer Role : Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has “Whenever this creature attacks, Scry one.”

: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has “Whenever this creature attacks, Scry one.” Royal Role : Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has Ward one

: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 and has Ward one Virtuous Role : Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each Enchantment you control

: Enchanted creature gets +1/+1 for each Enchantment you control Young Hero Role: Enchanted creature has “Whenever this creature attacks, if its toughness is three or less, put a +1/+1 counter on it.”

A creature can only have one Role Enchant creature Aura token attached to them at a time. If one is already attached, it can be removed and put in the graveyard while a different Role Aura token gets attached.

Bargain mechanic

The Bargain mechanic functions similarly to Kicker, providing an upgrade to a spell when an additional cost is paid. But with Bargain, the cost isn’t mana like it is with Kicker. A Bargain is struck in WOE if a player chooses to sacrifice an Artifact, Enchantment, or token when the spell is cast.

Beseech the Mirror | Image via WotC

On the Mythic Rare WOE Sorcery spell Beseech the Mirror, Bargain upgrades the four-drop spell to cast the exiled card for free if its mana value is four or less. If a sacrifice wasn’t made and Bargain wasn’t triggered, then the exiled card is put in hand instead

The Bargain mechanic synergizes well with other WOE mechanics like Roles and Food.

Celebration mechanic

Celebration is triggered when two or more nonland permanents entered the battlefield this turn. It is a bonus mechanic, much like Bargain and Kicker, that counts the number of permanents entering the battlefield in order to trigger that extra bonus.

Ash, Party Crasher | Image via WotC

On the WOE Uncomon Ash, Party Crasher, triggering Celebration puts a +1/+1 counter on the human peasant. The Celebration mechanic is an aggressive mechanic that boosts gameplay in decks that want to go wide and/or play multiple permanents each turn.

All returning MTG mechanics in Wilds of Eldraine

Returning MTG mechanics in the WOE set include Adventures, Sagas, and Food tokens.

Adventure mechanic

Multiple MTG mechanics that were featured in Throne of Eldraine make a return in WOE. Adventure permanents return with a twist, as some have off-color spells, like the permanent Cruel Somnophage. The Sorcery portion of the Adventure has a Blue casting cost while the creature nightmare has a Black casting cost. Not all Adventure permanents in WOE have off-color spells.

Cruel Somnophage | Image via WotC

The Adventure mechanic works the same as it did during Throne of Eldraine. Upon casting the spell side of an Adventure, the permanent is put into exile where players can cast the creature side of the Adventure permanent. Once the creature has been played, players can’t cast the spell side of an Adventure unless that permanent was returned to hand.

Adventure spells only exist on their own when on the stack. At all other times, the permanent is recognized by the creature side. This includes the mana used to cast the creature if the mana for the spell is different.

Saga mechanic

Sagas return without any additional surprises. Some Sagas, like Three Blind Mice, contain four Chapters instead of the normal three. There are no double-sided Sagas in the WOE set.

Food mechanic

Food is an Artifact that players can pay two mana of any color and sacrifice to gain three life. A Food token is produced in a variety of ways, synergizing with other WOE mechanics like Bargain.

