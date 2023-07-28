All MTG anime art Enchanting Tales cards in Wilds of Eldraine

A return to the Magic: The Gathering plane of Eldraine within the Wilds of Eldraine Standard-legal set will include a bonus sheet that features reprinted MTG cards with anime art.

The upcoming Standard-legal set, Wilds of Eldraine (WOE), will be capturing fairy tale characters and recreating them as MTG cards. This is the second visit to the Multiverse plane following the Phyrexian war and will feature the legendary nightmare planeswalker Ashiok. The WOE set will also feature a bonus sheet of reprinted MTG cards with a focus on Enchantments, called Enchanting Tales, which include unique anime art cards, foil treatments, and card frames.

All Enchanting Wilds anime art cards in WOE

Smothering Tithe anime art | Imge via WotC Greater Auramancy anime art | Image via WotC Rhystic Study anime art | Image via WotC Necropotence anime art | Image via WotC Aggravated Assault anime art | Image via WotC Doubling Season anime art | Image via WotC

The Enchanting Wilds bonus sheet within the WOE set contains a total of 63 cards. Of the 63 cards, 20 feature illustrations by Japanese artists with a borderless frame. Players can find these anime illustrations and bonus sheet Enchantment MTG cards through Wilds of Eldraine booster packs. Both the normal and anime versions are found in the same slot.

A special foil treatment that looks like confetti will also be applied to the Enchanting Wilds bonus sheet cards, including the anime-illustrated ones. These foil cards are found exclusively in WOE collector booster packs.

Rhystic Study Confetti Foil | Image via WotC

At the time of writing, only six of the anime Enchanting Wilds variants were revealed at MagicCon Barcelona. The rest will be revealed during WOE spoiler season, which starts on Aug. 15.

Full Enchanting Wilds bonus sheet card list

All Enchanting Wilds MTG cards on the WOE bonus sheet are legal to play in their legal-to-play formats. These bonus sheet cards aren’t Standard-legal but are legal to play within the Wilds of Eldraine Limited Draft and Sealed format.

Greater Auramancy Necropotence Smothering Tithe Rhystic Study Aggravated Assault Doubling Season Curiosity Aggravated Assault Prismatic Omen TBA

Distribution of the Enchanting Wilds cards is found in all three types of WOE booster packs. Players can collect or pull one bonus sheet card from Draft and set boosters, while collector booster packs can have up to three.

