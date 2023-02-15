Here’s the release date for MTG March of the Machine

Wizards of the Coast is bringing about big changes to the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse with the launch of March of the Machine in 2023.

Wrapping up the Phyrexian Multiverse war is the Standard-legal MTG set, March of the Machine (MOM). The story arc began with Dominaria United and will end with a major change to the Magic Multiverse that will affect future gameplay and sets. An epilogue micro set called March of the Machine: The Aftermath (MAT) will follow up the MOM set, wrapping up loose ends in the story while setting the stage for future sets.

What are the release dates for MTG March of the Machine?

Image via WotC

The MOM set will showcase an epic battle across the Magic Multiverse as Elesh Norn attempts to take over by Compleating everything and everyone. Similar to the three previous MTG sets in the Phyrexian block, prerelease events will take place prior to both the digital and global launches. Players can preorder and pick up MOM products through their local game store at prerelease events. Prerelease events will also include MOM Jumpstart Sealed events

Every important release date for March of the Machine

Prerelease events: Starts April 14 and runs through April 20

Digital release: A digital release through MTG Arena and MTGO will take place on April 18

Global launch: The global release of MOM is scheduled to take place on April 21

What are the release dates for March of the Machine: The Aftermath?

The March of the Machine: The Aftermath (MAT) set isn’t a regular Standard-legal set as it’s a premier or micro set. Boosters for the set are called Epilogue booster packs, showcasing cards that expand upon the MTG lore from the Phyrexian block and what the Multiverse will look like in the near future.

Every important release date for March of the Machine: The Aftermath