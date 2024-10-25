Forgot password
Tezzeret firing magic space guns with ships and exploding planet in the background for MTG space-themed Universes Beyhond set, Edge of Eternities
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

How Magic: The Gathering will change forever in 2025

A new era is beginning in MTG.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|

Published: Oct 25, 2024 05:30 pm

Wizards of the Coast dropped major changes to the Magic: The Gathering Standard format and more during MagicCon Vegas, calling it the Foundations era. Here’s what you need to know. 

Recommended Videos

The launch of Foundations, with Prerelase events beginning on Nov. 8, will usher in a new era for the game. WotC is bringing back MSRP pricing to most sealed products. Standard rotation is changing again and Universes Beyond sets going forward are Standard legal. The next 30 years of MTG will look much different than the first 30, but sometimes change is a good thing. 

When does MSRP pricing in MTG start?

Chandra throwing flames from hands and head within new MTG Foundations set
Chandra is ready to burn prices to the ground. Image via WotC

WotC dropped MSRP pricing in 2019 with the launch of War of the Spark, but is bringing it back following years of community complaints. The MTG Foundations set will be the first to feature MSRP pricing. Local game stores will still have their pricing based on the MSRP. 

“By reintroducing MSRPs, we’re aiming to create a consistent point of reference that helps both retailers and customers make informed choices,” said WotC. 

Pricing for the Foundations Standard-legal set that’s slated to remain in rotation through at least 2029 will feature reduced MSRP pricing. Specialty sets will showcase a slight increase in price while regular Magic IP sets will feature consistent pricing. Pricing for Universes Beyond sets hasn’t been revealed at time of writing. 

MTG Foundations MSRP pricing

  • Play Booster pack: $5.25
  • Collector Booster pack: $24.99
  • Jumpstart Booster pack: $5.49
  • Starter Collection box: $59.99
  • Bundle box: $49.99
  • Beginner box: $29.99

MTG Innistrad Remastered MSRP pricing

  • Play Booster pack: $6.99
  • Collector Booster pack: $29.99

Aetherdrift and Magic IP MSRP pricing

  • Play Booster pack: $5.49
  • Collector Booster pack: $24.99
  • Commander Precon decks: $44.99
  • Bundle: $53.99
  • Specialty Bundle: $79.99
MTG feature logo for Spider-Man Universes Beyond set with comic book spidey in background
Spider-Man characters vs. MTG Planswalkers. Image via WotC

The legality change of Universes Beyond sets will alter the Standard format forever. Before getting too excited, only Universes Beyond sets launching in 2025 and beyond are Standard legal. Sets like Lord of the Rings will remain Modern legal. Beginning in 2025, a total of six Standard legal sets are slated to drop. This includes the highly anticipated Universes Beyond sets Final Fantasy and Spider-Man

  • Aetherdrift: This is the first set of 2025 and will launch officially on Feb. 14. The set design features a Vehicle theme.
  • Tarkir Dragonstorm: The highly anticipated return to Tarkir will take place through the official release on April 11. Ugin and Sarkhan Vol are two featured characters. 
  • Final Fantasy: Showcasing content from volumes one to 16 is the Universes Beyond Final Fantasy set. The official release date is June 13. Expect to see characters like Terra, Lightning, and Cloud. 
  • Edge of Eternities: Travel into space as Tezzeret returns as the main villain for the Magic IP set that releases on Aug. 1. 
  • Marvel Spider-Man: We don’t have an official release date for Spider-Man, although it’s likely the set will drop sometime in late September or early October. 
  • UUB (TBD): An unknown Universes Beyond set will drop late in 2025.

In total, Standard will have six sets added to it throughout 2025. With sets having a legality of three years in the format, Standard heading into 2026 will have more cards than ever before. 

How is MTG Standard rotation changing?

Rider on magical bike in MTG Aetherdrift set with a Dominaria ship in the background and flames from another vehicle that tossed a rider in MTG
Don’t sleep on what is coming to Standard. Image via WotC

Starting in 2027, the Standard fall rotation will officially end, as it’s being moved to the start of the year. This will affect Bloomburrow and Duskmourn: House of Horrors, shortening the time of both sets within the Standard format. The next rotation will occur with the launch of Edge of Eternities in 2025 and no rotation will take place in 2026. Players will have to wait until the first of the year in 2027 for the next Standard rotation after the Edge of Eternities fall rotation. 

All MTG sets that will rotate out in 2025:

  • Dominaria United
  • The Brothers War
  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One
  • March of the Machine
  • March of the Machine: Aftermath
  • Wilds of Eldraine
  • The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
  • Murders at Karlov Manor
  • Outlaws of Thunder Junction
  • Bloomburrow
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror
  • Aetherdrift
  • Tarkir Dragonstorm
  • Final Fantasy
  • Edge of Eternities
  • Spider-Man
  • TBD (2025 Universes Beyond set)
  • TBD (All sets dropping throughout 2026)

By the time rotation takes place at the start of 2027, Standard will have more cards in the format than ever before in the history of Magic: The Gathering

