Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Sauron and the rings
Image via WotC
Category:
MTG
TCG

Top MTG Lord of the Rings card prices, one year later

Top pulls a year later.
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
|
Published: Jun 15, 2024 02:12 pm

It’s been one year since The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set dropped in Magic: The Gathering. But what are card prices from the Universes Beyond set now and are they still worth money?

Recommended Videos

What are the most expensive MTG Lord of the Rings cards?

Serialized one-of-one MTG The One Ring card in LTR set
The One Ring One-of-One serialized. Image via WotC

From the 281 card set, 20 Mythic Rare’s were given the Borderless Poster treatment illustrated by Brothers Hildebrandt, and each received 100 serialized printings. Prices of the serialized Borderless Poster Mythic Rare LTR cards remain at the top of the secondary market charts, ranging in price from $500 to $1,750. All market prices are based on near-mint conditions of the MTG card. Prices are also subject to change since the time of writing.

Here are the most expensive MTG Lord of the Rings serialized borderless poster foil cards.

Warped art outside of rundown barn
Spiteful Banditry Poster serialized | Image via WotC
  • Aragorn, the Uniter borderless serialized poster foil #741: Average price of $1,750
  • Sauron, the Dark Lord borderless serialized poster foil #744: Average price of $1,500
  • Witch-king of Angmar borderless serialized poster foil #736: Average price of $1,050

The serialized The One Ring MTG card from LTR will go down in history as the most expensive card of all time, thanks to Post Malone. Serialized cards are extremely hard to pull, hence the obnoxious prices. But they aren’t the only MTG Lord of the Rings cards worth money.

What are the most expensive LTR poster cards in MTG

Tom working magic in woods
Tom Bombadil borderless poster foil LTR. Image via WotC


WMTG LTR borderless poster card		Foil priceNon-foil price
The One Ring #748$375$200
Sauron: The Dark Lord #744$60$55
Tom Bombadil #745$30$25
Mount Doom #750$35$21
Last March of the Ents #739$27$22
Palantir of Orthanc #749$20$15

What are the most expensive LTR Showcase Scroll cards in MTG?

Orcs defending spot on forest hill
Orcish Bowmasters Showcase Scroll foil. Image via WotC

Every card from the main LTR set, along with Rare and Mythic Rare cards from the Lord of the Rings Holiday release received a Showcase Scroll treatment. With so many Rare and Mythic Rare cards in the pool, Power cards like Orcish Bowmasters and highly sought-after Nazgul variants have maintained value. Various Showcase Surge foil MTG cards from the second set are also priced as some of the most expensive Lord of the Rings cards.

  • Orcish Bowmasters Showcase Scrolls foil #554: Average price $50
  • Sauron, the Dark Lord Showcase Surge foil #821: Average price $38
  • Nazgul #0730 Showcase Scroll foil: Average price $25
  • Other Nazgul Showcase Scroll foil variants: Between $15 and $20
  • Palantir of Orthanc Showcase Scroll #698 foil: Average price $24
  • Last March of the Ents Showcase Scroll foil #623: Average price $16
  • Gandalf the White Showcase Surge foil #797: Average price

What are the most expensive extended art LTR cards in MTG?

Aragorn and Arwen, Wed #394 MTG card art
Aragorn and Arwen, Wed. Image via WotC

Multiple extended art cards from both MTG Lord of the Rings sets are still worth money one year later.

  • The One Ring extended art Surge foil #791: Average price $145
  • The One Ring extended art foil #380: Average price $400
  • Aragorn and Arwen, Wed #394: Average price $25
  • Mithril Coat extended art Surge foil #790: Average price $13
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danny Forster
Danny Forster
Danny has been writing for Dot Esports for over five years, first as a freelancer and now as a staff writer. He is the lead beat writer for Magic: The Gathering and Teamfight Tactics. Danny is also a solid Monopoly GO player, having beaten every main event without spending a dime. When Danny isn't writing or gaming, he's chilling by the water in Spacecoast Florida with his family and friends. He's always got a tan, because touching grass is important, and loves playing strategic digital and tabletop games. Past outlets Danny has written for include TheGamer and ScreenRant.
twitter facebook linkedin