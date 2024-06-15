Top MTG Lord of the Rings card prices, one year later

It’s been one year since The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set dropped in Magic: The Gathering. But what are card prices from the Universes Beyond set now and are they still worth money?

What are the most expensive MTG Lord of the Rings cards?

The One Ring One-of-One serialized. Image via WotC

From the 281 card set, 20 Mythic Rare’s were given the Borderless Poster treatment illustrated by Brothers Hildebrandt, and each received 100 serialized printings. Prices of the serialized Borderless Poster Mythic Rare LTR cards remain at the top of the secondary market charts, ranging in price from $500 to $1,750. All market prices are based on near-mint conditions of the MTG card. Prices are also subject to change since the time of writing.

Here are the most expensive MTG Lord of the Rings serialized borderless poster foil cards.

Spiteful Banditry Poster serialized | Image via WotC

The serialized The One Ring MTG card from LTR will go down in history as the most expensive card of all time, thanks to Post Malone. Serialized cards are extremely hard to pull, hence the obnoxious prices. But they aren’t the only MTG Lord of the Rings cards worth money.

What are the most expensive LTR poster cards in MTG

Tom Bombadil borderless poster foil LTR. Image via WotC





WMTG LTR borderless poster card Foil price Non-foil price The One Ring #748 $375 $200 Sauron: The Dark Lord #744 $60 $55 Tom Bombadil #745 $30 $25 Mount Doom #750 $35 $21 Last March of the Ents #739 $27 $22 Palantir of Orthanc #749 $20 $15

What are the most expensive LTR Showcase Scroll cards in MTG?

Orcish Bowmasters Showcase Scroll foil. Image via WotC

Every card from the main LTR set, along with Rare and Mythic Rare cards from the Lord of the Rings Holiday release received a Showcase Scroll treatment. With so many Rare and Mythic Rare cards in the pool, Power cards like Orcish Bowmasters and highly sought-after Nazgul variants have maintained value. Various Showcase Surge foil MTG cards from the second set are also priced as some of the most expensive Lord of the Rings cards.

What are the most expensive extended art LTR cards in MTG?

Aragorn and Arwen, Wed. Image via WotC

Multiple extended art cards from both MTG Lord of the Rings sets are still worth money one year later.

