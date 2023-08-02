One ring to rule them all: Post Malone now owns Magic: The Gathering’s rarest card

A lucky Magic: The Gathering player, Brook Trafton, opened the rarest card in the game’s history on June 30—the one-of-one The One Ring. Many bidders were keen on buying the card, but we couldn’t have asked for a better ending to the saga. None other than musician Post Malone purchased the ultra-rare card.

Trafton posted on his TikTok account on Aug. 1 that he sold the card to Post Malone, an avid MTG fan. The comments under the TikTok claim the card was sold for $2.6 million after it was valued at more than $2 million before the sale.

“This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale. Post Malone, Magic The Gathering you have changed my life. Things like this don’t happen to people like me, I guess it’s magic. I am forever grateful,” Trafton wrote on TikTok.

MTG collectors are likely pleased the saga has finally ended after the card inflated prices of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs and boxes. Collector booster boxes were being sold for around $500 and the July 7 Gift Bundle was listed for around $200.

When it comes to owning such a rare MTG card, there are few better owners than Post Malone. The artist is a huge gamer and card player. He has been known to enjoy Marvel Snap and Call of Duty, and he even has a Fallout tattoo. During an interview with Hot Ones last year, he also expressed his love for Elden Ring.

But, most importantly, Postie is an MTG fan. The musician has even partnered with Wizards of the Coast a couple of times to showcase card sleeves within MTG Arena. On top of that, Post Malone owns a Black Lotus on his own, which is purchased for $800,000.

