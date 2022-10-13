Post Malone MTG lands tap into MTG Arena and Secret Lair

Posty Forest sleeve Posty Plains sleeve Posty Island sleeve Posty Mountain sleeve Posty Swamp sleeve Squee sticker Karn sticker Radha sticker

Wizards of the Coast has officially partnered with Post Malone through a Secret Lair drop and MTG Arena for a free-to-play event at the end of October.

Artist and Magic: The Gathering enthusiast Post Malone continues his partnership with WotC, showcasing five new Posty card sleeves within MTG Arena that players can unlock during a limited-time free-to-play event. The Post Malone Arena Concert event will run from Oct. 20 to 24 through Magic Arena only. There is no entry fee for the event, with rewards containing five Post Malone card sleeves showcasing his take on basic land art.

The format for the Post Malone Arena Concert event is Historic Brawl. Upon entering the event for free, players will choose one of five preconstructed Post Malone-inspired Historic Brawl decks to compete with. Players can compete in the event any number of times to earn all five of the Posty basic land card sleeves.

One win: Posty Plains card sleeve

Two wins: Posty Island card sleeve

Three wins: Posty Swamp card sleeve

Four wins: Posty Mountain card sleeve

Five wins: Posty Forest card sleeve

Three stickers are also getting added to MTG Arena in conjunction with the Post Malone event. Players won’t find them offered as a reward, though, as they are available only for purchase in the Arena store.

Squee sticker Karn sticker Radha sticker

The five basic land card sleeves offered from the event showcase the same art from the Secret Lair Post Malone lands. Only the artist’s signature is missing from the card sleeves on MTG Arena. The Posty lands are a part of the October Superdrop, in conjunction with skinned cards featuring Post Malone, and an “If Looks Could Kill” collection by artist Jack Hughes.

Players can purchase the Secret Lair drops starting on Oct. 17. And the MTG Arena Post Malone event is slated to run from Oct. 20 to 24.

All images via WotC.