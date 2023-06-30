MTG The One Ring confirmed found, ending $2 million bounty hunt

The wild search for a one-of-one serialized Magic: The Gathering The One Ring card within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set finally ended on June 30, as confirmed by Wizards of the Coast and Dave & Adams.

Worth approximately $2 million based on the bounty offered up by Dave & Adams, The One Ring serialized one-of-one foil found only in an English collector booster pack has been pulled and graded. The report of The One Ring being found was confirmed by Dave & Adams on Twitter, along with WotC. No name of the lucky individual or confirmation of bounty paid has been revealed at time of writing.

One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the Darkness bind them.



We are thrilled to hear tale of a new Ring-bearer in possession of the serialized 1:1 The One Ring! This journey is finished, but the adventure with #MTGxLOTR's continues! pic.twitter.com/nlKqJ02Qqk — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) June 30, 2023

Allegedly graded at a nine by PSA (although the grading doesn’t really matter in this case), The One Ring drove product prices to absurd heights following the global release of LTR. Collector booster boxes were selling from $480 to $550 and the July 7 Gift Bundle was listed for almost $200 because it contained one collector booster pack within its contents.

Now that The One Ring has been discovered and pulled, many players and collectors are anxiously waiting for product prices to drop. But prices may not decrease as much as some in the MTG community would like them to. Still available within LTR collector booster packs are serialized Sol Ring foil cards and Surge foil Box Toppers. Both are selling on the secondary market anywhere between a hundred and several thousand dollars.

A mini-pool from game designer Mark Rosewater earlier in the week asked the MTG community if the concept of a one-of-one card should get repeated. Many of the responses were divided, with a majority voting no due to outrageous product prices.

With The One Ring confirmed to have been pulled, many are wondering if WotC and Hasbro will still try another one-of-one serialized card in a future MTG set. However, it’s unlikely another one-of-one hunt will take place any time soon.

