All MTG Box Toppers and card prices in Lord of the Rings

Wizards of the Coast has applied new skins to previously printed Magic: The Gathering cards as Box-Toppers in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set to pay tribute to 30 iconic items and locations from the Lord of the Rings books.
Box-Toppers in MTG are acquired through the purchase of either a Draft, set, or collector booster box. Within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set, there are 30 Magic Artifact and land cards reprinted for the set. Each was renamed and reskinned, classified as Realms and Relics cards within the Modern-legal set.
Every LTR Box Topper and projected card price
All LTR Box Toppers have an LTC Commander symbol but are playable in Magic formats that the reprints are already legal to play in. The Great Henge reprint that is The Party Tree, for example, is legal to play in Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, and Commander.
Box Topper LTR cards are traditional foil, while the ones found in collector boosters have non-foil and Surge-foil variants.
Card prices are subject to change leading up to the official launch of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set. Projected prices are based on listings from sites like TCGPlayer and Card Kingdom. Most MTG cards worth money lose value at launch, but the Box Toppers may retain value as they are all reprinted cards.
Artifact LTR Box Toppers
- Lórien Brooch (Trailblazer’s Boots): $19 to $20
- Elessar, the Elfstone (Cloudstone Curio): $13 to 14
- Argonath, Pillars of the Kings (The Osolith): $16 to $18
- Three Rings for the Elven-Kings (Rings of Brighthearth): $5
- Morgul-Knife (Shadowspear): $34 to $37
- Balin’s Tomb (Ancient Tomb): $60 to 64
- Ring of Barahir (Sword of the Animist): $13 to $14
- Shards of Narsil (Thorn of Amethyst): $2 to $3
- Herugrim, Sword of Rohan (Sword of Hearth and Home): $8 to $9
Land LTR Box-Toppers
- Green Dragon Inn (Homeward Path): $8 to $10
- Isengard, Saruman’s Fortress (Boseiju, Who Shelters All): $12 to $14
- Weathertop (Deserted Temple): $16 to $18
- Barrow-Downs (Boluka Bog): $6 to $7
- Dol Amroth (Minamo, School at Water’s Edge): $19 to $22
- The Party Tree (The Great Henge): $45 to $48
- Paths of the Dead (Cavern of Souls): $55 to $59
- Valley of Gorgoroth (Wasteland): $26 to $28
- Fangorn Forest (Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth): $8 to $9
- Minas Morgul (Cabal Coffers): $15 to $20
- Meduseld, Golden Hall of Edoras (Castle Ardenvale): $5 to $6
- Glittering Caves of Aglarond (Gemstone Caverns): $47 to $80
- Bag End (Horizon Canopy): $14 to $15
- White Tower of Ecthelion (Krakas): $24 to $25
- Osgiliath, Fallen Capital (Kor Haven): $9 to $10
- Redhorn Pass (Mouth of Ronom): $2
- Bucklebury Ferry (Oboro, Palace in the Clouds): $34 to $35
- Inn of the Prancing Pony (Pillar of the Parwns): $5 to $7
- Henneth Annun (Reflecting Pool): $5 to $6
- Helm’s Deep (Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep): $7 to $8
- The Dead Marshes (Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth): $39 to $40
All MTG Lord of the Rings Box-Toppers will get price updates following the official launch of the set on June 23.