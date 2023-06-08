All MTG Box Toppers and card prices in Lord of the Rings

Wizards of the Coast has applied new skins to previously printed Magic: The Gathering cards as Box-Toppers in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set to pay tribute to 30 iconic items and locations from the Lord of the Rings books.

Box-Toppers in MTG are acquired through the purchase of either a Draft, set, or collector booster box. Within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set, there are 30 Magic Artifact and land cards reprinted for the set. Each was renamed and reskinned, classified as Realms and Relics cards within the Modern-legal set.

Every LTR Box Topper and projected card price

All LTR Box Toppers have an LTC Commander symbol but are playable in Magic formats that the reprints are already legal to play in. The Great Henge reprint that is The Party Tree, for example, is legal to play in Pioneer, Modern, Legacy, Vintage, and Commander.

Box Topper LTR cards are traditional foil, while the ones found in collector boosters have non-foil and Surge-foil variants.

Card prices are subject to change leading up to the official launch of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set. Projected prices are based on listings from sites like TCGPlayer and Card Kingdom. Most MTG cards worth money lose value at launch, but the Box Toppers may retain value as they are all reprinted cards.

Artifact LTR Box Toppers

Lórien Brooch (Trailblazer’s Boots) | Image via WotC Elessar, the Elfstone | Image via WotC Argonath, Pillars of the Kings | Image via WotC Three Rings for the Elven-Kings | Image via WotC Morgul-Knife (Shadowspear) | Image via WotC Balin’s Tomb (Ancient Tomb) | Image via WotC Ring of Barahir (Sword of the Animist) | Image via WotC Shards of Narsil (Thorn of Amethyst) | Image via WotC Herugrim, Sword of Rohan (Sword of Hearth and Home) | Image via WotC

Lórien Brooch (Trailblazer’s Boots): $19 to $20

Elessar, the Elfstone (Cloudstone Curio): $13 to 14

Argonath, Pillars of the Kings (The Osolith): $16 to $18

Three Rings for the Elven-Kings (Rings of Brighthearth): $5

Morgul-Knife (Shadowspear): $34 to $37

Balin’s Tomb (Ancient Tomb): $60 to 64

Ring of Barahir (Sword of the Animist): $13 to $14

Shards of Narsil (Thorn of Amethyst): $2 to $3

Herugrim, Sword of Rohan (Sword of Hearth and Home): $8 to $9

Land LTR Box-Toppers

Green Dragon Inn (Homeward Path) | Image via WotC Isengard, Saruman's Fortress (Boseiju, Who Shelters All) | Image via WotC Weathertop (Deserted Temple) | Image via WotC Barrow-Downs (Boluka Bog) | Image via WotC Dol Amroth (Minamo, School at Water's Edge) | Image via WotC The Party Tree (The Great Henge) | Image via WotC The Dead Marshes (Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth) | Image via WotC Paths of the Dead (Cavern of Souls) | Image via WotC Valley of Gorgoroth (Wasteland) | Image via WotC Fangorn Forest (Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth) | Image via WotC Minas Morgul (Cabal Coffers) | Image via WotC Meduseld, Golden Hall of Edoras (Castle Ardenvale) | Image via WotC Glittering Caves of Aglarond (Gemstone Caverns) | Image via WotC Bag End (Horizon Canopy) | Image via WotC White Tower of Ecthelion (Krakas) | Image via WotC Osgiliath, Fallen Capital (Kor Haven) | Image via WotC Redhorn Pass (Mouth of Ronom) | Image via WotC Bucklebury Ferry (Oboro, Palace in the Clouds) | Image via WotC Inn of the Prancing Pony (Pillar of the Parwns) | Image via WotC Henneth Annun (Reflecting Pool) | Image via WotC Helm's Deep (Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep) | Image via WotC

Green Dragon Inn (Homeward Path): $8 to $10

Isengard, Saruman’s Fortress (Boseiju, Who Shelters All): $12 to $14

Weathertop (Deserted Temple): $16 to $18

Barrow-Downs (Boluka Bog): $6 to $7

Dol Amroth (Minamo, School at Water’s Edge): $19 to $22

The Party Tree (The Great Henge): $45 to $48

Paths of the Dead (Cavern of Souls): $55 to $59

Valley of Gorgoroth (Wasteland): $26 to $28

Fangorn Forest (Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth): $8 to $9

Minas Morgul (Cabal Coffers): $15 to $20

Meduseld, Golden Hall of Edoras (Castle Ardenvale): $5 to $6

Glittering Caves of Aglarond (Gemstone Caverns): $47 to $80

Bag End (Horizon Canopy): $14 to $15

White Tower of Ecthelion (Krakas): $24 to $25

Osgiliath, Fallen Capital (Kor Haven): $9 to $10

Redhorn Pass (Mouth of Ronom): $2

Bucklebury Ferry (Oboro, Palace in the Clouds): $34 to $35

Inn of the Prancing Pony (Pillar of the Parwns): $5 to $7

Henneth Annun (Reflecting Pool): $5 to $6

Helm’s Deep (Shinka, the Bloodsoaked Keep): $7 to $8

The Dead Marshes (Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth): $39 to $40

All MTG Lord of the Rings Box-Toppers will get price updates following the official launch of the set on June 23.

