All MTG Lord of the Rings cards worth money: Projected prices before launch

Containing a total of 281 regular Modern-legal Magic: The Gathering cards, and up to 451 through variants, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set has players chasing serialized Sol Ring variants and a one-of-one The One Ring.

Wizards of the Coast changed up the Universes Beyond releases with a full set of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR). Legal to play in Commander, Vintage, Legacy, and Modern formats, the set was designed to include Limited Draft and Sealed play as well. Also included in the Universes Beyond MTG set were 30 reprints offered as Box-Toppers with a Commander symbol on the card.

Serialized Sol Ring cards for the LTR set were put in collector booster packs only. And the one-of-one The One Ring was available through English collector booster packs from the LTR Bundle and collector booster boxes, not the gift bundle.

Here’s the breakdown of serialized and non-serialized Sol Ring variants within the LTR set, according to WotC.

Sol Ring Human Sol Ring Dwarven Sol Ring Elven

300 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Elven)

700 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

900 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Human)

3,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Elven)

7,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

9,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Human)

Prices for serialized LTR Sol Ring variants have not dropped at time of writing. The one-of-one The One Ring serialized variant has a potential bounty of up to one million USD.

The One Ring One-of-One serialized

Most expensive MTG Tales of Middle-earth cards

Driving hype for the LTR set were serialized variants of the Sol Ring, along with the one-of-one serialized The One Ring. Variants within the Universes Beyond set were a Showcase Ring treatment in foil and non-foil, borderless scene cards, extended art, and borderless cards.

All projected prices are subject to change prior to the digital and global release of the LTR set and are based on preorder prices from TCGPlayer, MTGGoldfish, and MTGStocks.

The One Ring

The One Ring Borderless variant LTR set

Listed as one of the highest prices LTR cards on the secondary market is The One Ring. Variants of the card include a one-of-one serialized double rainbow treatment, extended art, and a regular version.

Serialized: Between $500,000 and one million

Extended foil: $40 to $60

Regular: Around $40

Gandalf the White

Gandalf the White Showcase Ring treatment

Giving all legendary and Artifact spells Flash is Gandalf the White. The Avatar wizard will likely see plenty of gameplay within the MTG Commander format.

Showcase foil: Around $60

Borderless foil: Around $60

Non-foil Showcase and borderless: Around $30

Regular: $15 to $19

Glamdring

Glamdring extended art

Glamdring is a two-drop legendary Artifact Equipment within the LTR set. It will see play as it scales in power based on each Instant or Sorcery in the graveyard and has First Strike. The Equipment also allows players to cast Instant or Sorcery spells from the graveyard upon the equipped creature dealing combat damage.

Extended foil: $30 to $40

Regular: Around $20

Orcish Bowmasters

Orcish Bowmaster borderless

Projected to have a major impact within the cEDH format is Orcish Bowmasters. The archer uses the Amass mechanic to create a giant orc army against opponents who draw multiple cards each turn while also dealing damage to any target.

Borderless foil: Around $50

Regular: $20 to $25

Sauron, the Dark Lord

Sauron, the Dark Lord Showcase Ring treatment

Featuring a stunning Showcase ring variant is Sauron, the Dark Lord. The Avatar horror will also likely see play within the MTG Commander format.

Showcase foil: Around $50

Showcase non-foil: Around $20

Regular: $15 to 20

Saruman of Many Colors

Saruman of Many Colors borderless

Similar to most legendaries within the LTR set, Saruman of Many Colors will see play in the Commander format. Despite many Lord of the Rings card prices dropping in value leading up to launch, the Avatar wizard has maintained its value so far.

Borderless foil: Around $50

Showcase foil: Around $30

Regular: $13 to $17

All MTG The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth card prices will get updated following the digital and global release of the Universes Beyond set.

Images via WotC.

