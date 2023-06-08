All MTG Draft archetypes and signpost cards in Lord of the Rings

Legends, Food, armies, and getting tempted by the Ring take over MTG Limited format

A battle for Middle-earth has taken over Magic: The Gathering through the Modern-legal Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set that includes a full Limited Draft and Sealed format.

Similar to Standard-legal main set MTG releases, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set contains 10 main Draft archetypes. Color pairs like Blue and Red have a spells matter theme, which is typical in most Magic Limited formats. Other color pairs like Green and White are full of halfling and Food token synergies while the Black and Red color pair deviates from sacrifice to become an Aggro archetype using the returning MTG mechanic Amass to its advantage.

Green and Blue (GU) : Tempo elves

: Tempo elves Red and White (RW) : Humans with go-wide strategy

: Humans with go-wide strategy Black and Green (BG) : Food tokens and sacrifice themes

: Food tokens and sacrifice themes Blue and Red (UR) : Wizards and spells matter

: Wizards and spells matter White and Black (WB) : The Ring tempts you with legendary matters

: The Ring tempts you with legendary matters Green and White (GW) : Halfling Food token synergy

: Halfling Food token synergy Red and Green (RG) : Ramp with powerful finishers

: Ramp with powerful finishers Black and Red (BR) : Amass synergy with an Aggro strategy

: Amass synergy with an Aggro strategy Blue and Black (UB) : Amass synergy with a Control strategy

: Amass synergy with a Control strategy White and Blue (WU): Evasion with “draw a second card” synergy

Multicolor LTR Draft archetypes of three or more MTG colors aren’t included in the 10 main archetypes but are possible within the format thanks to the inclusion of Landcycling cards and mana fixers like Evolved Wilds. Leading four-color archetypes in the Lord of the Rings set are Aragorn, the Uniter, and Tom Bombadil, potential Mythic Rare bombs within the LTR limited format.

Every LTR archetype and signpost cards

A majority of LTR spoilers have dropped at the time of writing but not all. Any signpost cards that release throughout the remainder of spoiler season will get added prior to the Early Access LTR event on June 15.

GU elves LTR Draft archetype signposts

Arwen Undómiel | Image via WotC Legolas, Counter of Kills | Image via WotC

Arwen and Legolas team up in the GU LTR Draft archetype, providing tempo through Scry, Reach, and scaling power.

Arwen Undómiel (Uncommon)

Legolas, Counter of Kills (Uncommon)

Elrond, Master of Healing (Rare)

Galadriel of Lothlórien (Rare)

RW humans LTR Draft archetype signposts

Éowyn, Fearless Knight | Image via WotC Théoden, King of Rohan | Image via WotC

Intended to get built low to the ground with low-cost creatures is the Red and White LTR Draft archetype featuring Éowyn, Merry, and Théoden. Using MTG keywords like Haste and First Strike, the archetype was designed to hit hard and fast.

Éowyn, Fearless Knight (Uncommon)

Théoden, King of Rohan (Uncommon)

Merry, Esquire of Rohan (Rare)

BG Food and sacrifice LTR Draft archetype signposts

Rise of the Witch-king | Image via WotC Sméagol, Helpful Guide | Image via WotC

The Black and Green color pair in LTR Limited sticks to its roots through reanimation and sacrifice synergies. Green is packed with Food tokens to support sacrifice themes and Rise of the Witch-king leads the reanimation charge.

Old Man Willow (Uncommon)

Rise of the Witch-king (Uncommon)

Sméagol, Helpful Guide (Rare)

UR spells matter LTR Draft archetype signposts

Bilbo, Retired Burglar | Image via WotC Gandalf’s Sanction | Image via WotC

Players who enjoy casting spells can fully immerse themselves in the Lord of the Rings UR archetype.

Bilbo, Retired Burglar (Uncommon)

Gandalf’s Sanction (Uncommon)

Gandalf the Grey (Rare)

WB Ring tempts you LTR Draft archetype signposts

Denethor, Ruling Steward | Image via WotC Lotho, Corrupt Shirriff | Image via WotC

Utilizing the new LTR mechanic, the Rings tempts you, is the Black and White Draft archetype. Both of the MTG colors Black and White contain creatures and spells with the Ring tempts you mechanic. Also showcased as a theme within the archetype are Rare legendaries like Lotho, Corrupt Shirriff who supports low-cost creature builds.

Denethor, Ruling Steward (Uncommon)

Lotho, Corrupt Shirriff (Rare)

GW Food token halflings LTR Draft archetype signposts

Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper | Image via WotC Frodo Baggins | Image via WotC

Food tokens provide a valuable life point resource in the Green and White LTR Draft archetype. The color pair also synergizes with the Ring tempts you mechanic, mana fixing, and powerful finishers.

Butterbur, Bree Innkeeper (Uncommon)

Frodo Baggins (Uncommon)

Samwise Gamgee (Rare)

RG ramp LTR Draft archetype signposts

Strider, Ranger of the North | Image via WotC Gimli, Mournful Avenger | Image via WotC

The color Green contains mana ramp and color fixing while the RG archetype also uses Fight spells to maintain a board presence.

Strider, Ranger of the North (Uncommon)

Friendly Rivalry (Uncommon)

Gimli, Mournful Avenger (Rare)

BR Aggro Amass LTR Draft archetype signposts

Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain | Image via WotC Uglúk of the White Hand | Image via WotC

Urak-ahi leaders form armies to overrun opponents within the Black and Red LTR Draft archetype. The color pair supports goblins and orcs through the Amass mechanic while having an aggressive go-wide gameplay strategy.

Mauhúr, Urak-ahi Captain (Uncommon)

Uglúk of the White Hand (Uncommon)

Shagrat, Loot Bearer (Rare)

UB Control Amass LTR Draft archetype signposts

The Mouth of Sauron | Image via WotC Sharkey, Tyrant of the Shire | Image via WotC

Combining Blue and Black removal spells with the Amass mechanic, the UB archetype can stall until the build is ready to overtake an opponent.

The Mouth of Sauron (Uncommon)

Ringsight (Uncommon)

Sharkey, Tyrant of the Shire (Rare)

WU tempo with evasion LTR Draft archetype signposts

Gwaihir the Windlord | Image via WotC Prince Imrahil the Fair | Image via WotC

Azorius Flyers with a splash of “draw a second card” theme fill out the WU Lord of the Rings Draft archetype.

Gwaihir the Windlor (Uncommon)

Prince Imrahil the Fair (Uncommon)

Faramir, Prince of Ithilien (Rare)

Players can dive into the LTR Limited format through MTG Arena on June 20 or at prerelease events that start on June 16. Updates will take place following Dot Esports testing out the MTG Lord of the Rings archetypes through Early Access on June 15.

