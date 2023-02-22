All MTG Lord of the Rings dates: Release date, spoilers date, and more

Replacing the Core set in 2023 is The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth, a Modern-legal Magic: The Gathering set that will also get uploaded to MTG Arena.

Summer of 2023 will start off hot in MTG with the release of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth. The Modern-legal Universes Beyond set will have a tabletop and digital launch, playable within the Alchemy format on MTG Arena. A Mastery Pass will exist with The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set, along with Draft and Sealed gameplay.

When does The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth MTG set release?

Players will get a first look at cards within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set on March 14. The preview will include several LotR spoilers as the product line has already been released and is available for preorder.

Official The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth spoilers are slated to start on May 30, followed by the digital and tabletop release.

March 14 : First look at Tales of Middle Earth set

: First look at Tales of Middle Earth set May 30 : Official The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth start

: Official The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth start June 16 : Prerelease events start for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth

: Prerelease events start for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth June 20 : Digital release on MTG Arena

: Digital release on MTG Arena June 23 : Official global tabletop release

: Official global tabletop release Nov. 3: Holiday The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth launch

No mechanics for the MTG Tales of Middle Earth set or the number of cards contained within have been revealed at the time of writing.

Teasers of the upcoming set have shown card art themes through 18 borderless seem cards for the battle of Pelennor Fields at Minas Tirith, along with artwork that features iconic characters like Frodo, Gandalf, and the Balrog.