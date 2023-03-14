MTG Sol Ring represents 15 Rings of Power, featured as foil serialized collectibles

Sol Ring makes its way into the LTR set as the Rings of Power.

Serialized collectible Magic: The Gathering cards are returning in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set, featuring the 15 Rings of Power given to men, elves, and dwarves.

Players have been speculating on a Sol Ring reprint in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (LTR) set, which was confirmed today by WotC. Showcasing the infamous verse by J.R.R Tolkien describing who was given the Rings of Power, the text on the Sol Ring Rings of Power is written in Quenya, the language of the high elves—and contains snippets of the original verse.

Three rings for the Elven-kings under the sky

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone

Nine for Mortal Men, doomed to die

Sol Ring MTG Rings of Power exclusive

Sol Ring Elven | Image via WotC Sol Ring Dwarven | Image via WotC Sol Ring Human | Image via WotC

There are three versions of the Sol Ring in LTR, one for the rings given to the elves, dwarves, and men of Middle-Earth. Each has a non-foil and a double rainbow foil version but only the rainbow foil variants are serialized.

Tapping into the lore of Lord of the Rings, WotC matched the print number of both variants to the number of rings that were given to the three races.

Elves: 3,000 non-foil nonserialized cards printed

Elves: 300 serialized double rainbow foil cards

Dwarves: 7,000 non-foil nonserialized cards printed

Dwarves: 700 serialized double rainbow foil cards

Human: 9,000 non-foil nonserialized cards printed

Human: 900 serialized double rainbow foil cards

Each of the Rings of Power cards in LTR is found only through a collector booster but can include a collector booster that is within a bundle.

The One Ring exclusive

Image via WotC

In addition to the collectible Sol Ring versions of the Rings of Power, there is also the ring Sauron kept for himself—The One Ring. Only one printing of this card was made for the entire LTR set.

The One Ring has a borderless double rainbow foil treatment and is written in the Black Speech of Sauron using Tengwar letterforms. It can only be found in English-language collector booster packs and only one copy was printed by WotC.

Players can start collecting the Sol Ring variants of the Rings of Power when The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth globally launches on June 23.