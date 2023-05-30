Multicolor LotR Legendary buffs 4 and 5-color MTG Commander decks

Royal blood is seeping deep into Magic: The Gathering colors with Aragorn, the Uniter commanding four-color Commander decks, showcased during The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth spoilers on May 30.

Royalty commanding multiple MTG colors isn’t new, as Kenrith, the Returned King remains a five-color staple within the Commander format. There’s also Jodah, the Unifier from Dominaria United, and Atraxa, Grand Unifier from Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Revealed by WotC during the official start of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) spoilers, the five-color unifiers gain support through Aragorn, the Uniter, who can also command a four-color Commander deck with ease.

Aragorn, the Uniter

Aragorn the Uniter | Image via WotC

Featuring a twist on Kenrith, the Return King’s design, Aragorn, the Uniter buffs up his four mana colors by casting spells within those colors, as opposed to using multiple colors through a mana sink ability. But the vibes between the two royals are similar, including the “return king” part, potentially carving a path for Aragorn, the Uniter as a four-color commander within the MTG Commander format.

Mana cost : RGWU

: RGWU Type : Legendary Creature—Human Noble

: Legendary Creature—Human Noble Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 5/5

: 5/5 First ability : Whenever you cast a White spell, create a 1/1 White human soldier creature token.

: Whenever you cast a White spell, create a 1/1 White human soldier creature token. Second ability : Whenever you cast a Blue spell, Scry two.

: Whenever you cast a Blue spell, Scry two. Third ability : Whenever you cast a Red spell, Aragorn, the Uniter deals three damage to target opponent.

: Whenever you cast a Red spell, Aragorn, the Uniter deals three damage to target opponent. Fourth ability: Whenever you cast a Green spell, target creature gets +4/+4 until the end of the turn.

The modal abilities on Aragorn, the Uniter provide flexibility within a 99-card Commander deck that has only one copy of each card. Each is strong in its own right, with the Red spell ability standing out from the other three.

Each ability synergizes with staple themes found in those MTG colors, making Aragorn, the Uniter a true uniter of four-color Commander decks and a solid supporter within five-color Commander decks. The human noble is also likely a bomb within the LTR Limited format.

Players can test out Aragorn, the Uniter through prerelease events that start on June 16 or through the digital launch of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth on June 20.

