All Lord of the Rings spoilers from MTG preview stream

Official Magic: The Gathering spoilers began on May 30 with The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth preview stream, showcasing over 50 cards, from Commander exclusives to legendaries at all rarities.
Scheduled to drop into local game stores through prerelease events on June 16, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set contains 281 regular cards. Alternative art variants include a Showcase Ring treatment, full-art basic lands, and serialized foil cards. The LTR set is Modern-legal and will have a Limited format (Draft and Sealed). All cards are also available within MTG Arena, legal to play in the Alchemy and Historic formats.
A massive number of LTR spoilers dropped during the official preview stream for the Modern-legal set, along with a variety of alt-art versions. All cards shown are regular versions, broken up by rarity and card type.
Token LTR spoilers
Food tokens and the Amass mechanic return to Magic through the LTR set, showcasing several art versions of the Artifact tokens.
Commander LTR spoilers
All Commander cards from the LTR spoilers are found in one of the four preconstructed decks.
Artifact and Enchantment LTR spoilers
Artifact Equipment and Enchantment Sagas tapped into Lord of Rings lore, showcasing powerful items and weapons, along with extended Chapters that reference songs from the lore.
Common and Uncommon rarity LTR spoilers
Many of the LTR spoilers from the preview stream included cards with a rarity of Common and Uncommon. The cards showcased ranged from legendary creatures to Instant and Sorcery spells.
Rare and Mythic Rare LTR spoilers
A majority of the Rare and Mythic Rare LTR spoilers were legendary creatures, highlighting characters from the lore.
Land LTR spoilers
Two land cycles were teased during the LTR spoilers in the preview stream, from legendary lands to those with a rarity of Common.
Official LTR spoilers began on May 30. Players can test out the new cards when The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth prerelease events start on June 16. A digital launch will take place on June 20 and the global tabletop release is scheduled for June 23.
All images via WotC.
