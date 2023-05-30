All Lord of the Rings spoilers from MTG preview stream

Over 50 cards were previewed for the official start of LTR spoilers.

Official Magic: The Gathering spoilers began on May 30 with The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth preview stream, showcasing over 50 cards, from Commander exclusives to legendaries at all rarities.

Scheduled to drop into local game stores through prerelease events on June 16, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set contains 281 regular cards. Alternative art variants include a Showcase Ring treatment, full-art basic lands, and serialized foil cards. The LTR set is Modern-legal and will have a Limited format (Draft and Sealed). All cards are also available within MTG Arena, legal to play in the Alchemy and Historic formats.

Every LTR spoiler shown during MTG preview stream

A massive number of LTR spoilers dropped during the official preview stream for the Modern-legal set, along with a variety of alt-art versions. All cards shown are regular versions, broken up by rarity and card type.

Token LTR spoilers

Food tokens and the Amass mechanic return to Magic through the LTR set, showcasing several art versions of the Artifact tokens.

Ballistic Boulder Token Food token Food token Food token Orc Army Token Sauron Orc Army Token Uruk-hai

Commander LTR spoilers

All Commander cards from the LTR spoilers are found in one of the four preconstructed decks.

Bridge of Khazad-dûm Sauron, Lord of the Rings Éowyn, Shieldmaiden Galadriel, Elven-Queen Frodo, Adventurous Hobbit Sam Loyal Attendant Paths of the Dead Evolving Wilds Field of Ruin Fangorn Forest

Artifact and Enchantment LTR spoilers

Artifact Equipment and Enchantment Sagas tapped into Lord of Rings lore, showcasing powerful items and weapons, along with extended Chapters that reference songs from the lore.

Bilbo’s Ring Dúnedain Blade Galadhrim Bow Long List of the Ents Rising of the Day Storm of Saruman The One Ring Mind Stone Elessar, the Elfstone Argonath, Pillars of the Kings Three Rings for the Elven-Kings Morgul-Knife

Common and Uncommon rarity LTR spoilers

Many of the LTR spoilers from the preview stream included cards with a rarity of Common and Uncommon. The cards showcased ranged from legendary creatures to Instant and Sorcery spells.

Bill the Pony Bag End Porter Bombadils Song Cast into the Fire Dunland Crebain Easterling Vanguard Eastfarthing Farmer East-Mark Cavalier Ents Fury Fire of Orthanc Foray of Orcs Generous Ent Goblin Assailant Goblin Fireleaper Grishnakh Brash Instigator Knight of the Keep Knights of Dol Amroth Landroval Horizon Witness Many Partings Mauhúr, Uruk-hai Captain Meriadoc Brandybuck Mirkwood Bats Mushroom Watchdogs Nasty End Nazgûl Oliphaunt Olog-hai Crusher Peregrin Took Pippins Bravery Prince Imrahil the Fair Protector of Gondor Quickbeam Upstart Ent Rising of the Day Rosie Cotton of South Lane Second Breakfast Shelobs Ambush Snarling Warg Stew the Coneys Swarming of Moria Treason of Isengard Uglúk of the White Hand Voracious Fell Beast Westfold Rider Wose Pathfinder You Cannot Pass Butterbur Bree Innkeeper

Rare and Mythic Rare LTR spoilers

A majority of the Rare and Mythic Rare LTR spoilers were legendary creatures, highlighting characters from the lore.

Aragorn the Uniter Boromir Warden of the Tower Éomer, Marshal of Rohan Éowyn, Fearless Knight Frodo Determined Hero Galadriel Gift-Giver Gandalf the White Gandalf White Rider Gimli Mournful Avenger Gollum Scheming Guide Hew the Entwood Last March of the Ents Legolas Master Archer Merry Esquire of Rohan Orcish Bowmasters Pippin Guard of the Citadel Samwise Gamgee Saruman of Many Colors Sauron the Dark Lord Sauron the Lidless Eye Shadow of the Enemy The Balrog Flame of Udun Witch-King Bringer of Ruin Witch-King of Angmar

Land LTR spoilers

Two land cycles were teased during the LTR spoilers in the preview stream, from legendary lands to those with a rarity of Common.

Barad-dûr Minas Tirith Shire Terrace Plains Island Swamp Mountain Forest Weathertop Green Dragon Inn Dol Amroth Balin’s Tomb

Official LTR spoilers began on May 30. Players can test out the new cards when The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth prerelease events start on June 16. A digital launch will take place on June 20 and the global tabletop release is scheduled for June 23.

All images via WotC.

