Storyteller Tom Bombadil is a WUBRG God Bard in MTG Lord of the Rings

Wizards of the Coast has tapped deep into the Lord of the Rings lore with Tom Bombadil, making him a God Bard in all five colors with Saga synergy.

Telling tales is a part of the Middle-Earth life, and Tom Bombadil has a story for everything, having witnessed most of the significant events that took place throughout the three Ages. Revealed today by WotC’s “first look” at The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (LTR) set, Tom Bombadil is a legendary creature that was included in the set despite his elusive background in the books.

Tom Bombadil

Tom Bombadil | Image via WotC Tom Bombadil Showcase Ring art | Image via WotC

Mana cost : WUBRG

: WUBRG Type : Legendary Creature—God Bard

: Legendary Creature—God Bard Rarity : Mythic Rare

: Mythic Rare Stats : 4/4

: 4/4 Passive : As long as there are four or more lore counters among Sagas you control, Tom Bombadil has Hexproof and Indestructible.

: As long as there are four or more lore counters among Sagas you control, Tom Bombadil has Hexproof and Indestructible. Ability: Whenever the final chapter ability of a Saga you control resolves, reveal cards from the top of your library until you reveal a Saga card, Put that card onto the battlefield and the rest on the bottom of your library in random order. This ability triggers only once each turn.

The passive and regular abilities for Tom Bombadil are flavorful but not practical outside of a build that focuses on Sagas. He is a potential commander of a Saga deck, having all five colors in his casting cost, along with the ability to essentially fetch another Saga when one on the battlefield runs out of chapters and stories to tell.

Players can test out Tom Bombadil when LTR officially launches on June 23, or through MTG Arena in the Historic and Alchemy formats on June 20.