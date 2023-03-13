All MTG spoilers for Lord of the Rings ‘first look’

Plains Island Swamp Forest Mountain The One Ring Gandalf the Grey Gandalf the Grey Showcase treatment

A “first look” at The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth set from Wizards of the Coast features iconic characters as legendary creatures, The One Ring, and a cycle of full art basic lands.

Scheduled to release in June, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (LTR) set is legal to play in Modern and Eternal formats and has been designed for Limited Draft play as well. It’s a full MTG set that should have over 200 regular cards and plenty of variants. Products for the set are already available for pre-order, from four Commander Precon decks and two bundles to Jumpstart boosters and a starter kit.

The first MTG Lord of the Rings spoilers began on March 13, showcasing Gandalf the Grey, The One Ring, and a cycle of full art basic lands.

Keeping the flavor of The One Ring from the Lord of the Rings story, it’s a four-drop legendary Artifact that has Indestructible. Upon casting the Artifact, its controller gains protection from everything for that turn. Players also have the option to tap The One Ring to add a Burden counter and draw a card.

For each Burden counter on The One Ring at the start of your upkeep, it deals one life of damage. The Artifact also draws cards based on the number of Burden counters on The One Ring.

Gandalf the Grey

There are three versions of MTG Gandalf in LTR, with Gandalf the Grey featuring four modal ability options upon casting an Instant or Sorcery spell. The legendary wizard is in the colors Red and Blue and has a casting cost of 3UR.

Each of Gandalf’s abilities can impact a board state, providing value to the five-cost legendary. And the final ability of Gandalf leaving the battlefield is a total flavor win for WotC.

Full art LTR basic land cycle

Each of the five MTG-colored basic lands showcases a portion of the Middle-Earth map. Plains, for example, feature The Shire and surrounding Hobbit towns while Island highlights the Belegaer Sea and Eriador.

All images via WotC.