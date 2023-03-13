MTG Gandalf the Grey taps flavor of LotR wizard in Tales of Middle-Earth

Early previews for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth began today through an IGN exclusive, featuring one of three Magic: The Gathering Gandalf cards.

An official “first look” at the new MTG Universes Beyond Modern-legal Lord of the Rings set is scheduled to take place on March 14 at 12pm CT. The set doesn’t release until June and official spoilers are slated to start on May 30. Prior to the Tales of Middle-Earth “first look” spoilers dropping tomorrow, there was an MTG Gandalf spoiler today that showcases the wizard in the colors Blue and Red.

MTG Gandalf the Grey LTR

Gandalf the Grey in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth (LTR) is a legendary creature with modal ability options each time its controller casts an Instant or Sorcery spell. It was confirmed by game designer Aaron Forsythe that the sword Gandalf’s holding is Gamdring.

Gandalf the Grey | Image via WotC Gandalf the Grey Showcase treatment | Image via WotC

Mana cost : 3UR

: 3UR Type : Legendary Creature—Avatar Wizard

: Legendary Creature—Avatar Wizard Rarity : Rare

: Rare Stats : 3/4

: 3/4 Modal ability : “Whenever you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell, choose one that hasn’t been chosen.”

: “Whenever you cast an Instant or Sorcery spell, choose one that hasn’t been chosen.” First choice : You may tap or untap target permanent

: You may tap or untap target permanent Second choice : Gandalf the Grey deals three damage to each opponent

: Gandalf the Grey deals three damage to each opponent Third choice : Copy Instant or Sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy

: Copy Instant or Sorcery spell you control. You may choose new targets for the copy Fourth choice: Put Gandalf on top of its owner’s library

There is no color Gray in MTG, which is why WotC put Gandalf the Grey in the colors Red and Blue, a prominent color archetype for wizards. The legendary creature’s stats are slightly low for a five-cost wizard but Gandalf makes up for his shortcomings with four ability options that can have a significant impact on a board state.

Each ability can only be chosen once upon casting an Instant or Sorcery spell, with the returning Gandalf to hand likely the last option a player wants to make. It’s a downside to the legendary creature but a flavor win since Gandalf the Grey disappeared in the lore for a period of time, returning as Gandalf the White.

Other MTG Gandalf LTR cards

Gandalf the White | Image via WotC Gandalf Friend of the Shire | Image via WotC

Artwork for a second MTG Gandalf card in LTR was shown today, illustrated by Magali Villeneuve. The artwork for Gandalf the White shows the wizard’s transformation and may even feature him in different MTG colors, like Blue and White.

Gandalf will also have a third card called Gandalf, Friend of the Shire, for which the artwork has already been revealed, totaling three cards dedicated to the LotR wizard.

WotC will drop more The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth spoilers through the “first look” of the set. Official LTR spoilers won’t start until May 30.