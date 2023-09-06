MTG Lord of the Rings holiday products: Release dates, details, and more

Wizards of the Coast is bringing back Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth for the holidays, featuring three Magic: The Gathering products players can collect and play at local game store events.

Attempting to double-dip through MTG’s most popular 2023 set, WotC has a holiday wave of The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) products that are slated to drop on Nov. 3. At the time of writing it is unknown if any new cards are getting printed for the holiday products. But it is known that the Special Edition collector booster packs will contain cards with a new type of foil treatment, according to WPN.

In addition to the booster packs, players can grab one of four Scene boxes or head over to their local game store and participate in LTR Jumpstart events. None of the holiday Lord of the Rings products will contain serialized Sol Ring cards.

Lord of the Rings Jumpstart holiday booster packs

Returning to local game stores on Nov. 3 is LTR Jumpstart. The holiday or second volume of Jumpstart packs will contain five additional themes, along with the five original themes. Each pack will also contain two Rare cards and two foil lands in every booster pack.

There are a total of 20 cards in an LTR Jumpstart booster pack which includes all the lands players need to crack two packs, shuffle, and play. Prices for LTR Jumpstart booster packs are unknown at the time of writing.

Lord of the Rings Special Edition collector booster packs

Available on Nov. 3 are LTR Special Edition collector booster packs. Sadly, these packs will not include any serialized Sol Rings. But players can collect cards with new alternative art and treatment frames. At least five to six of the cards in each booster pack will have a new type of foil treatment, WPN has suggested.

All Special Edition LTR collector booster packs will include “treasures,” which is potentially a tease of new cards or a new type of variant Booster Fun treatment. Prices of LTR Special Edition collector booster packs and boxes are still to be announced.

Lord of the Rings holiday Scene boxes

There are four LTR Scene boxes that will go on sale starting on Nov. 3: Flight of the Witch-King, Aragorn at Helm’s Deep, The Might of Galadriel, and Gandalf in the Plennor Fields.

Much like the other holiday products, there are no serialized Sol Ring cards within the Scene boxes. But the box does come with set booster packs in addition to the borderless cards

Six foil borderless scene cards

Six art cards (typically found in set booster packs)

Three LTR set booster packs

One paper display easel

Related All Wilds of Eldraine MTG cards worth money

Set booster packs in the LTR holiday Scene box will contain its normal list of cards which includes an art card and a slot for The List card. Preorder prices for the MTG Lord of the Rings holiday scene boxes are around $41.

About the author