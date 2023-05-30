All legendary and non-basic MTG Lord of the Rings lands

Wizards of the Coast is including several returning Magic: The Gathering non-basic lands within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth, along with a cycle of legendary lands.

Thematically tapping into Lord of the Rings lore, various lands were added to spice up the Modern-legal set. There are over 250 regular cards within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set, including a cycle of legendary lands that feature strategic locations within the lore.

Returning MTG lands in LTR

Returning lands like Evolving Wilds have been included to provide mana fixing within the LTR Draft and Sealed formats, while a reprint of Field of Ruin can take out one of the new legendary lands.

Evolving Wilds | Image via WotC Field of Ruin | Image via WotC

Evolving Wilds

Field of Ruin

There are also lands like Cavern of Souls that were reprinted, showcasing art and a second name, similar to the Godzilla cards that were included in IKO. These lands are found in LTR Commander Precon decks.

Paths of the Dead | Image via WotC Valley of Gorogoroth | Image via WotC Fangorn Forest

Paths of the Dead (Cavern of Souls)

Valley of Gorgoroth (Wasteland)

Fangorn Forest (Yavimaya, Cradle of Growth)

New and legendary MTG lands in LTR

A Common rarity land called Shire Terracere was viewed during the first day of LTR spoilers on May 30. It’s likely this is also a cycle, featuring an activated ability to sacrifice the land and search your library for a basic land that gets put directly onto the battlefield tapped.

Barad-dûr | Image via WotC Minas Tirith | Image via WotC Mount Doom | Image via WotC The Shire | Image via WotC Shire Terrace | Image via WotC

There are also two possible legendary land cycles, one multicolor and one monocolored. The multicolor legendary lands like Mount Doom are Pain lands, which include activated abilities as well. Monocolored legendary lands enter the battlefield tapped unless a specific requirement is met, like controlling a legendary creature on the battlefield through Barad-dûr.

Barad-dûr

Minas Tirith

Mount Doom

The Shire

Several non-basic and legendary lands have yet to be previewed at time of writing. Official LTR spoilers began on May 30. All MTG lands from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will get uploaded prior to the set’s pre-release launch on June 16.

