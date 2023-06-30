MTG product prices remain high after The One Ring serialized LTR card pulled

Collector booster boxes and pack prices for The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth began to drop slightly after The One Ring serialized one-of-one Magic: The Gathering card was confirmed to be found on June 30.

The frantic hunt for The One Ring, a one-of-one serialized MTG card within The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth (LTR) set, ended today. Despite confirmation from WotC that The One Ring had been pulled, prices of collector booster boxes and packs have only dropped between six and 10 percent at time of writing.

Many in the MTG community are hoping collector booster box/packs Gift bundle prices will drop quickly now that The One Ring one-of-one has been discovered. But serialized Sol Ring pulls and Surge foil Box Topper cards within collector booster packs may keep prices from dropping fast.

Several hours after it was confirmed that The One Ring had been found, Amazon discounted collector booster boxes by seven percent, to around $393. The price should sound familiar, as it was the average price of LTR collector booster boxes at the start of prerelease events. Prior to The One Ring’s confirmation, prices had reached as high as $550.

Preorder prices for the Gift Bundle, scheduled to release on July 7, have not dropped at all at time of writing. The LTR Gift Bundle price rose due to having one collector booster pack contained within and is still priced at around $200. Prices on TCGPlayer were better than Amazon, with collector booster boxes selling for as low as $355.

It’s unlikely that all LTR products will drop to prices that are similar to Standard-legal set releases, as the Universes Beyond set is unique and packed with variants that will dominate secondary market single sales for some time. Collector booster boxes and packs should hopefully drop below $300 at some point, which is a price point that’s closer to the value of the MTG cards contained within.

