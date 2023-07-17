One of the world’s best-selling musicians is apparently a Marvel Snap fan

Celebrities tend to enjoy video games from time to time the same way we do. When it comes to Marvel Snap, it’s a game that could be played in numerous situations, and apparently, one popular rapper likes doing so when getting a tattoo.

One of the best-selling modern musicians, Post Malone, was pictured playing Marvel Snap on his phone lately while he was getting yet another tattoo.

Some of the more hardcore players on Twitter realized Post is using different card variants, which points out he’s not just an average gamer, but an actual fan. When you look at his history with gaming, though, it’s all but surprising.

It’s not the first time Post Malone has been seen or admitted to enjoying video games. Actually, when it comes to top musicians, the 28-year-old is definitely one of the biggest fans of different games in the community.

Last year the rapper was invited to Hot Ones, where celebrities give interviews while eating spicy chicken wings. During the interview, Post Malone revealed his love for gaming and Elden Ring specifically.

On top of that, Post Malone is a massive Magic: The Gathering fan, which he has admitted countless times. The artist once paid $800,000 for one MTG card. The 28-year-old has a Vault Boy from Fallout tattooed on his leg, and has also tweeted a few times about Call of Duty, and even posted a picture of him enjoying the game in his own unique way during the pandemic.

Related: Black Panther’s Wakanda is the perfect video game setting—here’s why

Marvel Snap saw a new update drop on July 12 which changed a bunch of cards and shifted the gameplay dynamic. Post Malone is currently touring through the Eastern North American coast, so if you’re a player in that area, be wary. Chances are you’ll come across the Rockstar himself in Marvel Snap.

About the author