Black Panther’s Wakanda is the perfect video game setting—here’s why

Marvel announced on July 10 that a Black Panther game is in the works by the newest Electronic Arts triple-A studio, Cliffhanger Games.

The game was revealed to be a third-person, single-player Black Panther adventure, in which we’ll take the mantle of the titular character, most likely T’Challa. The game is made by newly-founded Cliffhanger Studios, which is created by people who previously worked on the God of War and Call of Duty franchises.

Marvel Games and EA’s latest studio Cliffhanger Games are proud to announce a new, original, third-person, single-player Black Panther title in development! Read more now: https://t.co/kBS0MTsFbH pic.twitter.com/7aQEdYo7Qg — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) July 10, 2023

Besides some basic info, the announcement didn’t shed much light on the game. We were reassured Cliffhanger will create a story that’s their own. It wants to bring attention to the “detail and authenticity the world of Black Panther deserves.”

Some people may dismiss the announcement and say it’s yet another Marvel game in the works. All in all, recent years have seen many of these come out, with some worse than expected, while others completely stole our hearts. The upcoming schedule is also packed with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Wolverine. Still, I believe Wakanda is a perfect setting for a single-player game.

Spider-Man 2 is the closest Marvel game release. Image via Insomniac Games

Why Wakanada is the perfect setting for a Marvel game

Most Marvel titles in the last few years took place in huge cities, with the urban setting being one of the never-changing elements. And while Wakanda on its own is also an enormous metropolis, a utopian one on top of that, the possibilities of exploring the vast Wakanda wilderness also seem to be endless. Flying over the gorgeous waterfalls or exploring the dense jungles would be a great contrast to the Afropunk city.

The unique story and characters of Black Panther’s world open tons of opportunities, which can include fighting over a throne and vibranium deposits, participating in spiritual rituals, using experimental Wakanda tech, and more I haven’t even thought of. Once you combine all that, you have a possible recipe for a Marvel game that’s different from others—in the best way.

Nevertheless, with July 10’s announcement being so thin in terms of details, we’re sure we’ll have to wait a few months to take a closer look at what Cliffhanger Games is cooking for us.

