All MTG Aftermath spoilers: Full card gallery for the March of the Machine Aftermath set

For the first time in Magic: The Gathering history, Wizards of the Coast has created a supplemental set called March of the Machine: Aftermath to go along with a major Standard-legal set, showcasing a total of 50 cards when it’s digitally released on May 11.

The mini-set of March of the Machine: Aftermath (MAT) contains Standard-legal cards, wrapping up loose ends while teasing the future of MTG through 50 cards. There are no cards with a Common rarity within the set. Other rarities are featured through 10 Mythic Rare, 25 Rare, and 15 Uncommon MTG cards.

A total of 16 MTG planes are represented through the Aftermath set, highlighting events that are taking place on those planes. The set also features 10 planeswalkers who have lost their Spark. These 10 aren’t the only ones, with future Spark-less planeswalkers slated to get revealed in upcoming MTG sets.

Every MTG Aftermath card

The only Magic plane that didn’t feature a card besides a Desparked planeswalker was Amonkhet, showcasing Samut, Vizier of Naktamun. Nashi, Moon’s Legacy has taken over their mother’s legacy, and Niv-Mizzet, Supreme is taking notes as to how the MTG Multiverse has changed.

Here’s every MTG March of the Machine: Aftermath card in the set separated by Desparked planeswalkers and Multiverse planes.

Desparked MTG planeswalkers

Calix, Guided by Fate Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep Narset, Enlightened Exile Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin Samut, Vizier of Naktamun Sarkhan, Soul Aflame Tyvar the Bellicose Nissa, Resurgent Animist Nahiri, Forged in Fury Karn, Legacy Reforged

Calix, Guided by Fate

Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep

Narset, Enlightened Exile

Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin

Samut, Vizier of Naktamun

Sarkhan, Soul Aflame

Tyvar the Bellicose

Nissa, Resurgent Animist

Nahiri, Forged in Fury

Karn, Legacy Reforged

Zhalfir

Animist’s Might Open the Way Leyline Immersion

Animist’s Might

Open the Way

Leyline Immersion

Zendikar

Tazri, Stalwart Survivor Reckless Handling Nahiri’s Resolve

Tazri, Stalwart Survivor

Reckless Handling

Nahiri’s Resolve

Theros

Deification

Deification

Tarkir

Kolaghan Warmonger

Kolaghan Warmonger

Strxhaven

Plargg and Nassari Campus Renovation

Plargg and Nassari

Campus Renovation

Ravnica

Undercity Upheaval Niv-Mizzet, Supreme

Undercity Upheaval

Niv-Mizzet, Supreme

New Capenna

Metropolis Reformer Rebuild the City Rocco, Street Chef

Metropolis Reformer

Rebuild the City

Rocco, Street Chef

Kamigawa

Blot Out Death-Rattle Oni Nashi, Moon’s Legacy

Blot Out

Death-Rattle Oni

Nashi, Moon’s Legacy

Kaldheim

Arni Metalbrow Cosmic Rebirth Feast of the Victorious Dead

Arni Metalbrow

Cosmic Rebirth

Feast of the Victorious Dead

Kaladesh

Pia Nalaar, Consul of Revival

Pia Nalaar, Consul of Revival

Ixalan

Filter Out Tranquil Frillback Gold-Forged Thopteryx

Harnessed Snubhorn

Filter Out

Tranquil Frillback

Gold-Forged Thopteryx

Innistrad

Markov Baron Sigarda, Font of Blessings

Markov Baron

Sigarda, Font of Blessings

Ikoria

Coppercoat Vanguard Jirina, Dauntless General Drannith Ruins

Coppercoat Vanguard

Jirina, Dauntless General

Drannith Ruins

Eldraine

The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral Training Grounds Ayara’s Oathsworn

Training Grounds

Ayara’s Oathsworn

The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral

Dominaria

Tolarian Contempt Vesuvan Drifter Urborg Scavengers Danitha, New Benalia’s Light

Tolarian Contempt

Vesuvan Drifter

Urborg Scavengers

Danitha, New Benalia’s Light

Promos

Spark Rupture Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir

Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir

Spark Rupture

A digital release of March of the Machine: Aftermath is scheduled to take place on May 11, followed by a global launch on May 12. The supplemental set is replacing the Alchemy MTG Arena set that is typically released a month after a major Magic Standard-legal set.

All images via WotC.