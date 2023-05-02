All MTG Aftermath spoilers: Full card gallery for the March of the Machine Aftermath set

For the first time in Magic: The Gathering history, Wizards of the Coast has created a supplemental set called March of the Machine: Aftermath to go along with a major Standard-legal set, showcasing a total of 50 cards when it’s digitally released on May 11.
The mini-set of March of the Machine: Aftermath (MAT) contains Standard-legal cards, wrapping up loose ends while teasing the future of MTG through 50 cards. There are no cards with a Common rarity within the set. Other rarities are featured through 10 Mythic Rare, 25 Rare, and 15 Uncommon MTG cards.
Related: All MTG March of the Machine Aftermath changes players can expect
A total of 16 MTG planes are represented through the Aftermath set, highlighting events that are taking place on those planes. The set also features 10 planeswalkers who have lost their Spark. These 10 aren’t the only ones, with future Spark-less planeswalkers slated to get revealed in upcoming MTG sets.
Every MTG Aftermath card
The only Magic plane that didn’t feature a card besides a Desparked planeswalker was Amonkhet, showcasing Samut, Vizier of Naktamun. Nashi, Moon’s Legacy has taken over their mother’s legacy, and Niv-Mizzet, Supreme is taking notes as to how the MTG Multiverse has changed.
Here’s every MTG March of the Machine: Aftermath card in the set separated by Desparked planeswalkers and Multiverse planes.
Desparked MTG planeswalkers
- Calix, Guided by Fate
- Kiora, Sovereign of the Deep
- Narset, Enlightened Exile
- Ob Nixilis, Captive Kingpin
- Samut, Vizier of Naktamun
- Sarkhan, Soul Aflame
- Tyvar the Bellicose
- Nissa, Resurgent Animist
- Nahiri, Forged in Fury
- Karn, Legacy Reforged
Zhalfir
- Animist’s Might
- Open the Way
- Leyline Immersion
Zendikar
- Tazri, Stalwart Survivor
- Reckless Handling
- Nahiri’s Resolve
Theros
- Deification
Tarkir
- Kolaghan Warmonger
Strxhaven
- Plargg and Nassari
- Campus Renovation
Ravnica
- Undercity Upheaval
- Niv-Mizzet, Supreme
New Capenna
- Metropolis Reformer
- Rebuild the City
- Rocco, Street Chef
Kamigawa
- Blot Out
- Death-Rattle Oni
- Nashi, Moon’s Legacy
Kaldheim
- Arni Metalbrow
- Cosmic Rebirth
- Feast of the Victorious Dead
Kaladesh
- Pia Nalaar, Consul of Revival
Ixalan
- Harnessed Snubhorn
- Filter Out
- Tranquil Frillback
- Gold-Forged Thopteryx
Innistrad
- Markov Baron
- Sigarda, Font of Blessings
Ikoria
- Coppercoat Vanguard
- Jirina, Dauntless General
- Drannith Ruins
Eldraine
- Training Grounds
- Ayara’s Oathsworn
- The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral
Dominaria
- Tolarian Contempt
- Vesuvan Drifter
- Urborg Scavengers
- Danitha, New Benalia’s Light
Promos
- Jolrael, Voice of Zhalfir
- Spark Rupture
Related: All MTG March of the Machine cards worth money
A digital release of March of the Machine: Aftermath is scheduled to take place on May 11, followed by a global launch on May 12. The supplemental set is replacing the Alchemy MTG Arena set that is typically released a month after a major Magic Standard-legal set.
All images via WotC.