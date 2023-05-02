All MTG March of the Machine Aftermath changes players can expect

Wizards of the Coast is dropping a supplemental Magic: The Gathering set called March of the Machine: Aftermath, wrapping up the Phyrexian Multiverse war while introducing major changes to the MTG Multiverse.

Scheduled to digitally release on May 11, the March of the Machine: Aftermath (MAT) set is legal to play in the Standard format. It is a small supplemental set containing a total of 50 cards that showcase planeswalkers who have lost their spark, creatures that fell during the Phyrexian invasion, a new plane, and new Multiverse planar travel methods.

The MAT set also replaces the MOM Alchemy set through MTG Arena. Players will find Aftermath booster packs in the store and within a limited-time Draft event. This is the first time WotC has tried a mini-set like Aftermath tied to another major Standard-legal set release.

How does MTG Aftermath change the Multiverse going forward?

Many popular MTG characters fell during the Phyrexian Multiverse invasion, like the legendary Kenriths who are featured on the Aftermath card, The Kenriths’ Royal Funeral. Planeswalkers were also affected following the war, with many having lost their Spark.

MTG planeswalkers lose their Spark

A large number of MTG planeswalkers lost their Spark following the end of the Phyrexian invasion. Some lost it after getting healed from Compleation, while others randomly lost their Spark due to the damage the Invasion Tree caused to the Multiverse and its planar travel.

The change to planeswalkers introduces a new era in Magic where the planar traveling legendaries are no longer the focus characters of each new set. Many are now regular Legendary creatures, adding even more possible commanders to the Commander format.

Spark Rupture

A new Enchantment has also appeared within the MTG Aftermath set that can remove the Spark from a planeswalker on the battlefield, turning it into a regular legendary creature. The Enchantment is called Spark Rupture and has a casting cost of 2W.

MTG Omenpaths have formed

Omenpaths are an alternate way for non-planeswalkers to travel between Multiverse planes. These paths are mostly unstable and can range in size. Creatures that find themselves traveling to another plane through an Omenpath may end up stuck on the plane traveled to. And not every plane within the Multiverse has an Omenpath connection.

Future MTG sets are slated to explore the Omenpaths further, with Aftermath serving as a tease of what is to come.

Zhalfir and New Phyrexia

Following the Phyrexian invasion throughout the MTG Multiverse, Zhalfir has become its own plane, no longer tied to Dominaria. The plane swapped places with New Phyrexia, making the Phyrexian homeworld locked away from the rest of the Magic Multiverse.

With the swap of planes, Zhalfir now has the previous sky that was a part of New Phyrexia/old Mirrodin, showcasing the five suns with each of the five MTG colors.

MTG Aftermath booster slots

Booster packs and slots will look different since there are only 50 cards within the Aftermath set. Of those 50 MTG cards, 15 have a rarity of Uncommon, 25 have a rarity of Rare, and 10 have a rarity of Mythic Rare. Each card in the set has a booster fun variant, with some having multiple variants.

Here are the MTG Aftermath booster contents, according to WotC.

Regular Aftermath Epilogue booster pack contents

A regular Aftermath Epilogue booster contains five cards and an ad card/token.

Slot one: A non-foil Uncommon with normal art

Slot two: A non-foil Uncommon with normal art

Slot three: A non-foil Rare or Mythic Rare with normal art

Slot four: An Aftermath booster fun variant of any rarity that can be foil or non-foil

Slot five: A Traditional foil card of any rarity with normal art

Slot six: Ad card/token

Collector Aftermath Epilogue booster pack contents

An Aftermath collector booster contains six cards and an ad card/token.