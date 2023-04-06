All MTG March of the Machine cards worth money

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon Yarok, the Desecrated Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Kenrith, the Returned King Wrenn and Realmbreaker Sword of Once and Future Jin-Gitaxias Elesh Norn Urabrask Sheoldred Vorinclex Thalia and The Gitrog Monster Ghalta and Mavren Omnath, Locus of All Archangel Elspeth Chandra, Hope’s Beacon Zimone and Dina Faerie Mastermind

Serialized Magic: The Gathering cards and the halo foil treatment return with the March of the Machine set, featuring a large number of MTG cards worth money.

Wizards of the Coast continued its trend of having a large number of variations spread across multiple types of cards within the March of the Machine (MOM) set. Legendary team-ups within the set were given a Planar Showcase frame that represented the plane they were protecting from the Phyrexian Invasion.

Multiverse Legends were also given the same Planar Showcase treatment, along with a foil Halo treatment and serialized versions. The serialized MOM Multiverse Legends were exclusive to less than one percent within collector boosters. Serialized Praetor Sagas were also included in the set, having the same drop rate as Multiverse Legends within collector booster packs while featuring a double-rainbow foil treatment.

Other variants within the MOM set included extended art, borderless planeswalkers, foil-etched treatment, and traditional foil treatments. All March of the Machine cards worth money are at presale prices and are subject to change. Prices will get updated throughout the three launch dates for the set: pre-release, digital, and global. All values were determined through MTGStocks, MTGGoldfish, and TCGPlayer.

Multiverse Legends in MOM worth money

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon Yarok, the Desecrated Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Kenrith, the Returned King

A total of 65 reprints were added to the March of the Machine Standard-legal set, similar to Mystical Archives in STX and Retro Artifacts that were within the BRO set. Of the 65 cards, 15 have a rarity of Mythic Rare, 30 Rare, and 20 at Uncommon.

Presale prices for the Multiverse Legends cards in MOM vary widely and are subject to change. At least 20 Multiverse Legends are valued above $10 at presale prices, according to TCGPLayer, with eight versions standing out from the pack. No serialized versions were available to report at the time of writing.

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer Halo foil: $300 to $320

Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice Halo foil: $145 to $160

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer: $90 to $150

Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice: $45 to $75

Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon: $30 to $40

Yarok, the Desecrated: $30 to $35

Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Foil-etched: $27 to $35

Kenrith, the Returned King Foil-etched: $24 to 28

Wrenn and Realmbreaker

Wrenn and Realmbreaker

The planeswalker Wrenn and Realmbreaker skyrocketed to the top of the regular version price chart upon its reveal. As a Mythic Rare three-drop in Green which has a passive that adds one mana of any color from a tapped land, Wrenn and Realmbreaker will likely show up in multiple Magic formats.

Value for the legendary planeswalker was driven by potential popularity, with presales placing the regular version at almost $30 and its borderless foil at almost $100.

Borderless foil: $70 to $95

Regular: $25 to $30

Sword of Once and Future

Sword of Once and Future

Sword of Once and Future is the final Mirran Sword from a cycle that began 20 years ago. Similar to Sword of Forge and Frontier from the Phyrexian: All Will Be One set, the 10th and final sword of the Mirran cycle has potential playability in multiple Magic formats.

Extended foil: $33 to $38

Regular: $20 to $27

Cycle of Praetor Sagas worth money

Jin-Gitaxias Elesh Norn Urabrask Sheoldred Vorinclex

Found within the MOM set is a unique cycle of Praetor Sagas. Each has a borderless and Showcase variant in a double-rainbow foil treatment. There are also serialized versions of the Praetor Sagas that don’t have value at the time of writing.

Presale estimations have most of the Praetor Sagas priced above $10 for their regular versions. Showcase and borderless versions average between $20 and $40.

Jin-Gitaxias borderless foil: $48 to $62

Jin-Gitaxias Showcase foil: $42 to $60

Elesh Norn Showcase foil: $42 to $81

Urabrask Showcase foil: $40 to $45

Sheoldred Showcase foil: $25 to $30

Vorinclex: Unknown at the time of writing. Estimated $20 to $25

Urabrask regular: $25 to $29

Elesh Norn regular: $25 to $30

Sheoldred regular: $20 to $25

Jin-Gitaxias regular: $18 to $20

Vorinclex regular: $10 to $14

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster

Thalia and The Gitrog Monster

Topping the price charts for legendary mashups within the MOM set is Thalia and The Gitrog Monster. The four-drop human frog horror is expected to see play in a variety of Magic formats, from Standard and Pioneer to Commander.

Showcase foil: $40 to $86

Regular: $15 to $18

Ghalta and Marven

Ghalta and Mavren

Ghalta and Marven won’t likely see gameplay like Thalia and The Gitrog Monster but is still a powerful legendary mashup that has a unique Showcase foil treatment. The dinosaur vampire has a 12/12 base stats with Trample and one of two modal options players may choose from when Ghalta and Marven attack.

Showcase foil: $15 to $49

Regular: $8 to $10

Bundle version: Unknown at the time of writing

Omnath, Locus of All

Omnath, Locus of All

Slotting into five-color Commander decks is Omnath, Locus of All. The Phyrexian elemental features Black Phyrexian mana in its casting cost while turning all unspent mana into Black mana.

Showcase foil: $23 to $75

Regular: $10 to $13

Archangel Elspeth

Archangel Elspeth

Elspeth’s first angel card in MTG is Archangel Elspeth from the MOM set. The planeswalker synergizes with soldiers and angel tribals, potentially playable within the Standard format while easily getting slotted into a variety of Commander decks.

Borderless foil: $39 to $45

Regular: $10 to $13

Chandra, Hope’s Beacon

Chandra, Hope’s Beacon

Chandra, Hope’s Beacon is a planeswalker within the MOM set that has a casting cost of 4RR. Despite the high casting cost, Chandra synergizes well with spell matters builds and may even end up getting slotted into Big Red decks.

Borderless foil: $28 to $37

Regular: $10 to $12

Zimone and Dina

Zimone and Dina

Potentially seeing play in multiple Magic formats is Zimone and Dina, another legendary mashup within the MOM set. The Sultai legendary is packed with value, from card draw and ramp to drain and gain abilities.

Showcase foil: $25 to $30

Regular: $8 to $10

Faerie Mastermind

Faerie Mastermind

Faerie Mastermind features the Magic World Champion Yuta Takahashi in the artwork, who also helped design the MOM card. World Champion cards have a solid track record of high performance within a variety of MTG formats, and Faerie Mastermind is expected to keep that trend going.

Extended foil: $21 to $33

Regular: $8 to $10

All images via WotC.