MTG Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths cards worth money

Only four cards in IKO are worth over $10 in paper at the moment.

Fiend Artisan Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy Luminous Broodmoth Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Tabletop Magic: The Gathering cards for Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths have finally arrived. But don’t expect to earn too much money off of them.

Delays in printing and a lack of tabletop tournaments due to COVID-19 have had a major impact on the value of cards in Magic. But Ikoria seems to be getting hit the hardest, with only four cards worth over $10 just days after release. And prices are decreasing daily, especially after Lurrus of the Dream-Denwas banned in Vintage and Legacy.

Wizards of the Coast and the MTG esports team are putting together a plan that will safely restart tabletop tournaments and LGS events, but it’s going to take time. And even once the ball does get rolling, it’s difficult to say whether IKO cards will ever fully recover their value.

From companions to planeswalkers, here are the Ikoria cards worth money so far.

Fiend Artisan

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Graveyard shenanigans are hot and so is Fiend Artisan. The nightmare creature’s value continues to climb online but has dropped, like all paper IKO cards, upon release. Fiend Artisan is valued at around $19 in paper and $22.50 online.

Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Kinnan, Bonder Prodigy is another low-cost mana creature worth more than a few bucks. With a passive ability that produces one extra mana of any type when you tap a nonland permanent for mana, Kinnan is a Mythic Rare that should remain above $10. The Legendary Human Druid is priced at around $12 and has seen a slight decrease in value since the release of IKO.

Luminous Broodmoth

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Providing value in multiple Magic formats, Luminous Broodmoth is one of the few IKO cards that will retain its value over time. Ideal in Aggro and Midrange White builds, the four-cost insect is priced at around $10.50. Once the paper MTG market begins to increase again, expect Luminous Broodmoth to rise in value.

Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast

Screengrab via WotC

Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast was predicted to be an IKO planeswalker to have a major impact on the Standard format. This has yet to be seen, but he’s still worth over $10 and on the rise. Online prices have Lukka valued at around $17 and $10.50 for paper. Depending on the state of the Standard meta, the IKO planeswalker may continue to rise in value or see a sudden drop.

Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Also predicted to have an impact on the Standard meta, Vivien, Monsters’ Advocate has fallen below $10 following the release of IKO. Valued at around $9.50, her future worth is unknown at this time. Vivien’s online value has also taken a hit, priced at around $7.

Lurrus of the Dream-Den

Image via WotC Magic: The Gathering

Companions are a hot topic in the Standard format and Lurrus of the Dream-Den was one of the most-played companions in Magic across multiple formats. But recent bans in Vintage and Legacy, and it being on the hot-seat in Standard, has left it valued at around $9 in paper and only $4 online.