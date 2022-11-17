Retro Artifacts with serial numbers are popping off on the secondary market.

Staff of Domination Quietus Spike Mind’s Eye Well of Lost Dreams Semblance Anvil Sword of the Meek Liquimetal Coating Adaptive Automaton Runechanter’s Pike Mox Amber Wurmcoil Engine Thorn of Amethyst Ramos, Dragon Engine Aetherflux Reservoir

Wizards of the Coast went back in time with The Brothers’ War set and with that time travel came Retro Artifacts that are worth serious money on the secondary Magic: The Gathering market.

There are three versions of The Brothers’ War Retro Artifacts. The first is only in BRO Draft booster packs and is a regular Retro Frame. Set and collector boosters contain Retro Schematics non-foil and foil. Also found in BRO collector boosters only are double rainbow foil Retro Artifact schematic serial cards that are numbered up to 500.

Several Retro Artifact MTG cards with the double rainbow foil schematic treatment and serial numbers have skyrocketed in price on the secondary market following the release of The Brothers’ War. The serialized cards are hard to find while cracking packs, resulting in at least 10 so far that are worth over $100.

Prices for Retro Artifact schematic serial numbered cards may fluctuate and change dramatically following the release of The Brothers’ War. Very few of these Artifacts have been cracked in packs, driving prices higher on the secondary market than what they might be several months from now. Prices for schematic foil Retro Artifacts that don’t have serial numbers are more likely to maintain their current value.

Here’s every Retro Artifact from The Brothers’ War set that is worth money, according to MTGStocks and MTGGoldfish.

Staff of Domination

Staff of Domination

Staff of Domination was first printed through Fifth Dawn. Its Retro Artifact serial number schematic version in BRO has topped the secondary market since the set was released.

Schematic foil serial number: $500 to $700

Schematic foil: $10

Mind’s Eye

Mind’s Eye

Popular in the Commander because it’s a multiplayer format, Mind’s Eye allows players to pay one mana on each opponent’s turn to draw a card.

Schematic foil serial number: $500 to $600

Schematic foil: $10 to $12

Quietus Spike

Quietus Spike

First printed in Shards of Alara, Quietus Spike is a popular Artifact Equipment in the Commander format. It’s also a bomb in the BRO Limited format.

Schematic foil serial number: $500

Well of Lost Dreams

Well of Lost Dreams

First printed in Darksteel, the Artifact synergizes with Lifegain decks while providing card draw. It is most often played in the Commander format.

Schematic foil serial number: $400 to $1,200

Semblance Anvil

Semblance Anvil

Semblance Anvil is a unique Artifact that works well in tribal MTG Commander decks. First printed in Scars of Mirrodin, the Artifact is powerful in the BRO Draft UW soldier tribal archetype.

Schematic foil serial number: $400 to $430

Sword of the Meek

Sword of the Meek

Sword of the Meek is a popular Equipment in Modern and Commander formats. First printed in Future Sight, its most recent reprint was in Double Masters.

Schematic foil serial number: $350 to $400

Liquimetal Coating

Liquimetal Coating

Liquimetal Coating, first printed in Scars of Mirrodin, is the only Uncommon schematic Retro Artifact with a serial number from BRO that is worth over $100. The Artifact is strong in Artifact synergistic decks and is often played within the Modern and Commander formats.

Schematic foil serial number: $325 to $500

Adaptive Automaton

Adaptive Automaton

Adaptive Automaton is an Artifact creature that is like a shapeshifter lord. Popular in the Commander format, Adaptive Automaton was first published in Magic 2012.

Schematic foil serial number: $300 to $500

Runechanter’s Pike

Runechanter’s Pike

Slotting into spell-heavy decks that want a creature with extra power is Runechanter’s Pike. The Artifact Equipment was first printed in Innistrad.

Schematic foil serial number: $300

Mox Amber

Mox Amber

Popular in the Commander and Modern formats, Mox Amber is great for mana fixing in MTG decks that have an abundance of legendary creatures. The Artifact was first printed in Dominaria.

Schematic Retro Artifact foil: $86 to $95

Retro Artifact foil: $60

Schematic Retro Artifact non-foil: $34 to $46

Wurmcoil Engine

Wurmcoil Engine

Wurmcoil Engine is popular within Commander, Vintage, and Modern formats. It’s also a bomb in BRO Limited. The Artifact was first printed in Scars of Mirrodin.

Schematic Retro Artifact foil: $50 to $55

Retro Artifact foil: $30

Schematic non-foil Retro: $27

Ramos, Dragon Engine

Ramos, Dragon Engine

Ramos, Dragon Engine is from Treasure Chest and is played in some of the most expensive Commander decks Magic players have created.

Schematic Retro Artifact foil: $$37 to $45

Schematic Retro Artifact non-foil: $20

Retro Artifact foil: $22 to $25

Thorn of Amethyst

Thorn of Amethyst

Thorn of Amethyst was first printed in Lorwyn. The Artifact is played in Vintage, Commander, and Legacy formats.

Schematic foil Retro Artifact: $27 to $31

Foil Retro Artifact: $15

Aetherflux Reservoir

Aetherflux Reservoir

Popular in Commander, Aetherflux Reservoir was first printed in Kaladesh. Upon hitting 50 life, the Artifact deals 50 damage to any target, typically ending the game.