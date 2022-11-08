All The Brothers’ War MTG cards worth money

Here are the cards to pull that have value on the singles market.

Artifacts, Phyrexians, planeswalkers, and legendary soldiers within The Brothers’ War set may have decent value on the Magic: The Gathering secondary singles market.

There are a total of 287 regular cards within The Brothers’ War (BRO) set that is slated to globally launch on Nov. 18. Also included in the set are 63 Retro Artifacts, found in Draft, set, and collector boosters. Spoilers for the BRO set have wrapped up and the price predictions of its cards have fully launched on the secondary market.

All prices for the BRO set are subject to change prior to prerelease events taking place on Nov. 11 and a digital launch on Nov. 14. Updates to all prices and cards worth money will take place following the global release on Nov. 18.

BRO Retro Artifacts

There are three versions of the BRO Retro Artifacts. The first is only in Draft booster packs and is a regular Retro Frame. Set and collector boosters contain Retro Schematics non-foil and foil. Also found in BRO collector boosters only are double rainbow foil Retro Schematics serialized cards, up to 500. At time of writing, there are no secondary market prices for serialized Retro Schematics in The Brothers’ War.

Ramos, Dragon Engine

Foil Schematics: Around $60 to $65

Foil regular: $35

Non-foil regular: $20

Wurmcoil Engine

Foil Schematics: Around $60 to $65

Foil regular: $35 to $40

Non-foil regular: $16

Mox Amber

Foil Schematics: Around $60

Foil regular: TBD

Non-foil regular: TBD

Thorn of Amethyst

Foil Schematics: Around $45

Foil regular: $25

Non-foil regular: $18

Aetherflux Reservoir

Foil Schematics: Around $30

Foil regular: $15

Non-foil regular: $8

Unwinding Clock

Foil Schematics: Around $30

Foil regular: $22

Non-foil regular: $9

Urza, Lord Protector

Urza, Lord Protector

Urza, Lord Protector is a strong card on its own in Commander and will have an impact on BRO Limited and Standard. It’s also a piece of Urza, Planeswalker, a Melded planeswalker card created by Urza, Lord Protector and The Mightstone and the Weakstone Artifact Melding together.

Foil: $50 to $55

Regular version: $30

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor is a bomb in Limited and will have an impact within the MTG Commander format. The Phyrexian is also one of the few BRO cards to climb in value leading up to prerelease events and the global launch.

Extended art foil: $50 to $55

Foil version: $40 to $45

Regular version: $21

Myrel, Shield of Argive

Myrel, Shield of Argive

Myrel, Shield of Argive is a solid commander in soldier tribal Commander decks, a bomb in BRO Limited, and may even have an impact on the Standard format. Myrel synergizes with soldier tribal, and the human soldier prevents any opponent from casting spells or activating abilities on your turn.

Extended art foil: $50 to $55

Foil version: $25

Regular version: $20

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim is a bomb in BRO Limited but may have trouble slotting into other MTG formats. Since first getting spoiled, Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim has maintained its value heading into the official release of BRO.

Borderless foil: $30 to $35

Borderless non-foil: $20 to $25

Regular version: $19

Diabolic Intent

Diabolic Intent

Diabolic Intent is a reprint within the BRO set. Of all its versions, the extended art foil version is popping off, priced at around $35 to $38.

