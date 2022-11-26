Rank up MTG Arena ladder with 3 different soldier tribal Magic decks

Test out all three Soldier decks to find which one suits your style of play.

Wizards of the Coast went all-in on soldier tribal through The Brothers’ War set, with it becoming one of the best Magic: The Gathering Aggro decks on the MTG Arena ladder.

A total of 20 soldier cards in the MTG colors White and Blue were included in The Brothers’ War (BRO) set. Most are solid Common and Uncommons that slot into a variety of Draft archetypes while others have become staples within the Standard Constructed format. The soldiers’ deck isn’t one of the best tournament decks that came out of the BRO release, but it is one of the best Aggro builds that can get players to Mythic within MTG Arena.

How to play MTG soldier tribal

There are a variety of different ways to play soldier tribal in the BRO Standard meta, from hardcore aggressive strategies to Tempo. Players will want to mulligan for a solid curve, establishing an early board state. Valiant Veteran pumps the team. Various forms of removal can control the board state through the mid-game, and cards like Myrel, Shield of Argive, and Harbin, Vanguard Aviator will typically win the match.

WU Soldier Blink/Reanimation

Aggressive soldier decks that hit their curve are an unbeatable force on the MTG Arena ladder if an opponent doesn’t have any form of early-game removal. The Soldier Blink/Reanimation deck counters MTG builds like Mono-Blue, Mono-Black, and even Rakdos by consistently bringing creatures back from the graveyard to the battlefield. Azorius Control is one of the deck’s worst matchups, though. It can beat Mono-Red consistently and is typically a toss-up against the mirror.

Like all soldier tribal decks, players want to mulligan for a solid curve out of Recruitment Officer, Resolute Reinforcements, and then either Valiant Veteran or Skystrike Officer. There are three copies of Faithful Mending, ensuring that you always have the cards you need. Players shouldn’t be concerned about pitching creatures to the graveyard as there are four copies of Recommission in conjunction with two copies of Serra Paragon.

This build also has four copies of Touch the Spirit Realm. Players will mostly use the Enchantment to protect a creature at Instant speed or to fill the board state with soldier tokens by blinking Resolute Reinforcements, followed by Harbin, Vanguard Aviator to push 10-plus damage through Flying soldiers by turn four or five if the stars align. Players can also use the Enchantment part to exile an opponent’s creature or Artifact from the battlefield.

There’s also one copy of Steel Seraph that combos with Touch the Spirit Realm to bring it back at full power, but it’s more often used as an additional form of life gain for games that run long. It’s also an extra card in a typical 60-card deck that players can remove.

Both Myrel, Shield of Argive, and Harbin, Vanguard Aviator can win games, but the sleeper card in this soldier tribal version is Serra Paragon. Players will always want at least two or more mana left up when casting Serra Paragon to protect the angel from removal. On the following turn, you can bring back one of many creatures from your graveyard. You can then typically snowball to a victory after having your board wiped and creatures removed countless times in conjunction with Recommission and additional protection from Zephyr Sentinel.

Aggro WU soldier tribal

Using several Mono-White Aggro cards that were already established in the Standard meta prior to the release of BRO, CovertGoBlue “CBG” created a powerful WU soldier version during the Early Access event that can also propel players into Mythic Rank.

The CBG version hits hard and fast with Hopeful Initiate in the one-drop slot, which can get replaced with Recruitment Officer. It also uses four copies of Guardian of New Benalia, one of the strongest two-drops in the Mono-White MTG decks prior to the release of BRO. The build also includes removal in the form of Brutal Cathar, Make Disappear, Protect the Negotiators, and Soul Partition.

Mono-White soldier tribal

CGB also created a Mono-White soldier best-of-one version using Recruitment Officer in the one-drop slot along with four copies of Thalia, Guardian of Thraben.

The Mono-White soldier deck uses Lay Down Arms as a form of removal, countering the Reanimation WU soldier deck. It also includes three copies of Kayla’s Reconstruction that can bring multiple creatures onto the battlefield at one time.

And for players who are looking to take Mono-White soldier tribal into a best-of-three format, Crokeyz created one of the strongest versions so far.

Similar to the CGB version, there are four copies of Lay Down Arms and Brutal Cathar for removal. Crokeyz also leaned into powerful Mono-White cards like Guardian of New Benalia and Thalia, Guardian of Thraben to work in conjunction with the BRO soldier cards. The sideboard is packed with variety, from one Serra Paragon and three Cathar Commando to Knockout Blow and Soul Partition.