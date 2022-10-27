All MTG Brothers’ War Meld pairs and how they work

Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia Mishra Claimed by Gix Phyrexian Dragon Engine Top half of Mishra Meld Bottom half of Mishra Meld Urza Planeswalker Urza Lord Protector The Mightstone and Weakstone Top half Urza Meld Bottom half Urza Meld Titania, Voice of Gaea Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Top half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside Bottom half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside

Wizards of the Coast is bringing back the Magic: The Gathering Meld mechanic within The Brothers’ War, but not for Eldrazi.

Set to launch through prerelease events that start on Nov. 11, The Brothers War (BRO) contains three characters that have the Meld mechanic. To Meld, players must combine two specific cards together, creating a giant MTG card on the battlefield with stats and abilities to back up its size.

How does Meld work in BRO?

The Meld mechanic combines two MTG cards together to form one giant card, both physically and in power. Each Meld pair has its own specifications required to trigger the Meld mechanic. The front side of Meld cards has the appearance of normal Magic cards, with the flip symbol placed to the left of the card’s name.

Each Meld card contains half of the Melded creature on its backside. Triggering the Meld mechanic exiles the pair of cards, bringing them back onto the battlefield as one card with both pairs flipped over. Using removal on the Melded creature card will put both Meld pairs into the graveyard unless specifically exiled.

Who are the Meld characters in BRO?

The three BRO characters getting Meld cards are Titania, Urza, and Mishra.

Titania, Gaea Incarnate

Titania was the protector, and often considered a goddess, of the Argoth forest on the plane of Dominaria during The Brothers’ War. Both brothers sought materials from the forest, making them an enemy of Titania and all the inhabitants of the Argoth forest.

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Titania, Voice of Gaea Top half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside Bottom half of Titania, Gaea Incarnate backside

To create Titania, Gaea Incarnate on the battlefield, players will need to Meld together Argoth, Sanctum of Nature land, and Titania, Voice of Gaea legendary creature. To trigger the Meld mechanic, both cards must be on the battlefield at the beginning of that player’s upkeep and there are four or more lands in that player’s graveyard. They are then exiled and returned flipped over to create the giant MTG card of Titania, Gaea Incarnate.

Urza Planeswalker

Urza was the older brother of the two brothers, who kept the larger portion of the Powerstone for himself, calling it the Mightstone. Upon activating the Silex, both stones became Urza’s eyes and his planeswalker spark was activated.

Urza Lord Protector The Mightstone and Weakstone Top half Urza Meld Bottom half Urza Meld

The pair of Meld cards that create Urza Planeswalker are Urza, Lord Protector legendary creature, along with The Mightstone and Weakstone legendary Artifact. To trigger the Meld mechanic, a player must own and control both cards on the battlefield, and then pay seven mana of any color.

The activated ability can only get paid at Sorcery speed. Both pairs are then exiled and return to the battlefield flipped over as Urza Planeswalker.

Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia

Mishra was the younger brother of Urza who was given a piece of the original Powerstone by Urza, named the Weakstone by Mishra’s brother. Mishra eventually became corrupted by the Phyrexian Gix during the war.

Mishra Claimed by Gix Phyrexian Dragon Engine Top half of Mishra Meld Bottom half of Mishra Meld

The pair of Meld cards that create Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia are the legendary creature Mishra, Claimed by Gix, and the legendary Artifact Phyrexian Dragon Engine. To trigger the Meld of these two cards, a player must have them both on the battlefield and under their control. Both creatures must be attacking.

Each of the individual Meld cards is then exiled and returned to the battlefield flipped over to create Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia. The Melded creature enters the battlefield tapped and attacking.