Highlighting the power of each Magic: The Gathering Phyrexian Praetor in the March of the Machine set is a cycle of five Transform cards that feature game-ending abilities.

The Phyrexians are ready for the Multiverse invasion in March of the Machine (MOM), featuring an activated Transform ability that turns the Praetors into a Saga. There are five of these MTG cards in total, one for each Phyrexian Praetor. Each will slot into various Commander decks and have varying degrees of success within the casual format. Standard, on the other hand, is a little different.

Each MOM Praetor has a passive ability attached to the front side of the card. And each has a paid activation cost required for the Praetor to Transform into a Saga. The Saga’s chapters are meant to end matches. But they are vulnerable to removal as well. Should a Saga complete itself, it Transforms back into the Praetor front side of the card.

Here are the five MTG legendary Praetor Saga Transform March of the Machine cards.

All MTG Mythic Rare Praetor/Sagas in March of the Machine

Urabrask

Jin-Gitaxias//the Great Synthesis

Control decks want Jin-Gitaxias//the Great Synthesis. Most Blue Control builds are heavy on spells, synergizing with Jin-Gitaxias’s passive, and can draw up to seven or more cards in hand to pay the Transform cost. The Praetor will likely end up as a one-of in Mono-Blue Standard decks.

Mana cost 3UU

Type: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Praetor

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 5/5

Ward: Two

Passive: Whenever you cast a noncreature spell with a mana value of three or greater, draw a card

Activated Transform: Pay 3U—Activate only as a Sorcery and if you have seven or more cards in hand

Type: Enchantment—Saga

Chapter one: Draw cards equal to the number of cards in your hand. You have no maximum hand size for as long as you control The Great Synthesis

Chapter two: Return all non-Phyrexian creatures to their owner’s hands

Chapter three: You may cast any number of spells from your hand without paying their mana cost. Exile and return it to the battlefield face up.

Sheoldred//The True Scriptures

Sheoldred The True Scriptures

Discard Black decks may see a revival in Standard through Sheoldred//The True Scriptures. Like her DMU version, Sheoldred has a presence on the board worth her mana cost. Getting eight or more cards into an opponent’s graveyard isn’t always easy, though. Discard Mono-Black and UB mill builds have the potential to pull off the task, as long as the Standard meta allows for the setup.

Mana cost: 3BB

Type: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Praetor

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 4/5

Keyword: Menace

Passive: When Sheoldred enters the battlefield, each opponent sacrifices a non-token creature or planeswalker

Activated Transform: Pay 4B—Activate only as a Sorcery and only if an opponent has eight or more cards in their graveyard.

Chapter one: For each opponent, destroy up to one target creature or planeswalker that player controls

Chapter two: Each opponent discards three cards and mills three cards

Chapter three: Put all creature cards from all graveyards onto the battlefield under your control. Exile and then return it to the battlefield face up

Elesh Norn//The Argent Etchings

Elesh Norn The Argent Etchings

The low casting cost of Elesh Norn//The Argent Etchings gives the Praetor a chance of succeeding within the Standard meta. The Phyrexian’s passive is great for Big White and Midrange builds. But the build has to generate disposable creatures or tokens for players to capitalize on the power of The Argent Etchings.

Casting cost: 2WW

Type: Legendary Creature—Phyrexian Praetor

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 3/5

Keyword: Vigilance

Ability: Whenever a source an opponent controls deals damage to you or a permanent you control, that source’s controller losses two life unless they pay one mana.

Transform: Pay 2W and sacrifice three other creatures—Exile Elesh Norn, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner’s control. Activate only as a Sorcery.

Type: Enchantment—Saga

Chapter one: Incubate 2 five times, then transform all Incubator tokens you control.

Chapter two: Creatures you control get +1/+1 and gain Double Strike until the end of the turn.

Chapter three: Destroy all other permanents except for Artifacts, lands, and Phyrexians. Exile the Argent Etchings, then return it to the battlefield front face up.

Vorinclex//The Grand Evolution

Vorinclex The Grand Evolution

Of all the Praetor Sagas in MOM, Vorinclex//The Grand Evolution has the most potential to succeed within the Standard format. There are several Ramp builds already hanging out in the meta and will likely want Vorinclex//The Grand Evolution as their big finisher.

Mana cost: 3GG

Type: Phryexian Praetor

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Stats: 6/6

Keywords: Trample and Reach

Passive: When Vorinclex enters the battlefield, search your library for up to two Forest cards, reveal them, put them into your hand, then shuffle

Activated Transform: Pay 6GG—Activate only as a sorcery

