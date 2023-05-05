All MTG Doctor Who Commander Precon decks

Masters of Evil Timey-Wimey Paradox Power Blast from the Past

Wizards of the Coast dropped a preview of the four Doctor Who Commander Magic: The Gathering preconstructed decks at MagicCon Minneapolis, featuring every Doctor from the series along with companions and villains.

Scheduled to officially launch on Oct. 13, the MTG Doctor Who set contains four preconstructed Commander decks and collector booster packs. There are a total of 50 new Magic cards in each Precon and reprints, showcasing new art on all the cards similar to the Warhammer 40,000 Commander preconstructed decks. Players can have two commanders on the battlefield at the same time through a new MTG mechanic called Doctor’s Companion, and each Doctor Who Precon will contain Planechase cards that explore the various worlds from the infamous television series.

What are the Doctor Who Commander decks?

Three of the four Doctor Who Precon Commander decks feature the Doctors from the series while the fourth is packed with villains. Every Doctor in the preconstructed decks has two Magic colors while companions have one color. Both can be commanders on the battlefield at the same time.

Each of the four Doctor Who Precon Commander decks feature a “whacky theme,” according to game designer Gavin Verhey. A new fourteenth Doctor is slated to take over the television series this year, with WotC featuring that Doctor in another manner.

Blast from the Past

Blast from the Past

The Blast From The Past Doctor Who Commander decks showcase the fourth Doctor on the cover and contains the first eight Doctors from the series. It is in the colors Green, White, and Blue. Joining the fourth Doctor, who was portrayed by Tom Baker, is Sarah Jane Smith as his companion. Sarah Jane Smith appeared in 80 episodes and was played by Elisabeth Sladen.

Timey-Wimey

Timey-Wimey

The Timey-Wimey Doctor Who preconstructed MTG deck features the ninth, 10th, and 11th Doctors when the show was relaunched in 2005. David Tennant is the face on the Precon deck, who was the 10th Doctor, alongside his companion Rose Tyler. The colors of the deck are Blue. Red, and White.

Paradox Power

Paradox Power

Showcasing the 12th and 13th Doctors is the Doctor Who Commander Precon Paradox Power. The face commander is the thirteenth Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, and her companion Yasmin Khan. The colors of the preconstructed Commander deck are Green, Blue, and Red.

Masters of Evil

Masters of Evil

Packed with all the villains of the Doctor Who series is the preconstructed Masters of Evil deck. The face commander is Davros, creator of the Dalek’s. Joining the ultimate villain is Missy, alongside Cyberman and possibly Weeping Angels. The colors of the MTG Doctor Who Precon Commander deck are Blue, Black, and Red.

All images via WotC.